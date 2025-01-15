Griffin & Strong To Host Public Input Sessions For The Palm Beach County, Fl 2025 Disparity Study

Griffin & Strong Will Host A Public Input Session For The Palm Beach County, Fl 2025 Disparity Study

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Beach County has contracted with Griffin & Strong (G&S) to conduct a Disparity Study to determine if willing and able minority- and women-owned businesses are significantly underutilized in construction, professional services, and goods and services contracts awarded by the County and if so, the extent to which such disparities may be attributed to discrimination.

The County invites all local business owners and community members to attend a Public Input Session to share their experiences doing business with the County, attempting to do business with the County, or their reasons for not attempting to do business with the County. There will be three (3) virtual Public Input Sessions hosted via Zoom, as well as one (1) in-person Public Input Session. The community's involvement is vital for capturing diverse perspectives and achieving more equitable outcomes.

Virtual Public Input Sessions Details:

Date: February 11, 2025

First Session: 1:00 PM

Second Session: 6:00 PM

Date: February 13, 2025

Third Session: 5:00 PM

In-Person Public Input Session Details:

Date: February 13, 2025

Location:

Palm Beach County

Planning, Zoning, and Building - Vista Center Meeting Room 47

2300 North Jog Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

First Session: 10:00 AM

Hanna Rowell - Project Manager, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-359-0910 120, [email protected]

