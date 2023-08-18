Griffin Funding Achieves Remarkable Milestone: A Fifth Appearance on Inc. 5000 List in its Decade of Triumph

"The numbers speak volumes: only 4% of businesses make this list five times, and 34.4% reach their ten-year milestone." Tweet this

Griffin Funding's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 reflects its remarkable growth journey, navigating challenging economic terrains, including inflationary pressure, high-interest rates, rising costs of capital, and complex hiring landscapes. This year's top 500 companies boast a median three-year revenue growth rate of a staggering 2,238 percent, adding 1,187,266 jobs over the past three years.

How Did Griffin Funding Earn this Honorable Recognition?

Outstanding Client Experience: 5-Star service and trust-building with strong endorsements on Yelp, BBB, and Google.

Effortless Digital Mortgage Platform: Rapid 20-minute application and approval process.

Direct Lender with Unparalleled Flexibility: Tailored interest rates and underwriting for individual financial situations. Non-QM titans.

Community Commitment: Supporting noble causes like Shelter to Soldier™.

Griffin Guarantee: A long-term relationship ensuring financial well-being and smart real estate investments.

About Griffin Funding

Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer mortgage lender specializing in Bank Statement Loans for self-employed, DSCR Loans for real estate investors, and VA Loans for veterans. With a mission to provide an exceptional digital experience and financial expertise, Griffin Funding is a testament to innovation and dedication. Explore more at www.griffinfunding.com and https://www.inc.com/profile/griffin-funding.

