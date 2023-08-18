Griffin Funding Achieves Remarkable Milestone: A Fifth Appearance on Inc. 5000 List in its Decade of Triumph

Rapidly Growing with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216%, Griffin Funding Clinches No. 2,524 in the 2023 Inc. 5000
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. spotlighted Griffin Funding at No. 2,524 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, an eminent listing of America's fastest-expanding private companies. This marks the fifth time Griffin Funding has appeared on this prestigious ranking, joining the elite company of industry giants such as Facebook, Chobani, Microsoft, Under Armour, Patagonia, and others that debuted nationally on the Inc. 5000.
"The numbers speak volumes: only 4% of businesses make this list five times, and 34.4% reach their ten-year milestone. In the volatile mortgage industry, these figures are even more exceptional. We owe this success to our resilient team, unwavering core values, and strategic approach. I am immensely proud and grateful for this honor," expressed Bill Lyons, President & CEO of Griffin Funding.
Griffin Funding's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 reflects its remarkable growth journey, navigating challenging economic terrains, including inflationary pressure, high-interest rates, rising costs of capital, and complex hiring landscapes. This year's top 500 companies boast a median three-year revenue growth rate of a staggering 2,238 percent, adding 1,187,266 jobs over the past three years.
How Did Griffin Funding Earn this Honorable Recognition?
- Outstanding Client Experience: 5-Star service and trust-building with strong endorsements on Yelp, BBB, and Google.
- Effortless Digital Mortgage Platform: Rapid 20-minute application and approval process.
- Direct Lender with Unparalleled Flexibility: Tailored interest rates and underwriting for individual financial situations. Non-QM titans.
- Community Commitment: Supporting noble causes like Shelter to Soldier™.
- Griffin Guarantee: A long-term relationship ensuring financial well-being and smart real estate investments.
About Griffin Funding
Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer mortgage lender specializing in Bank Statement Loans for self-employed, DSCR Loans for real estate investors, and VA Loans for veterans. With a mission to provide an exceptional digital experience and financial expertise, Griffin Funding is a testament to innovation and dedication. Explore more at www.griffinfunding.com and https://www.inc.com/profile/griffin-funding.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
For comprehensive details on the 2023 Inc. 5000, including methodology, company profiles, and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. A special feature on the top 500 companies is available in the September issue of Inc. magazine, hitting newsstands on Tuesday, August 23.
For information on the upcoming Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala from October 31 to November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
