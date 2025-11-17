Griffin Funding Appoints John Jones SVP of Growth to Accelerate National Non-QM Expansion

"John brings structure, accountability, and strategic clarity to every part of our organization," said Bill Lyons, Founder & CEO of Griffin Funding. "His full-time leadership strengthens our Non-QM dominance and supports our path toward $3 billion in annual production." Post this

The company continues to scale its Non-QM leadership nationally and recently received industry attention from HousingWire for LIA, its AI-powered Non-QM Automated Underwriting System.

Driving Toward $3 Billion in Annual Loan Volume

In his expanded role, Jones will guide Griffin Funding's multi-year strategy to reach $3 billion in annual loan volume by 2030. This growth plan emphasizes optimization and innovation—not just headcount expansion. Key priorities include maximizing production per loan officer, expanding into strategic markets such as Charlotte, NC and Dallas, TX, and leveraging AI tools like LIA to increase underwriting precision, speed, and scalability.

Griffin Funding will also continue its focus on preserving its industry-leading 5-star customer experience and scaling first-party lead generation powered by the Griffin Funding brand. As Peter Drucker famously said, "All business is innovation and marketing." Griffin Funding's strategy reflects that philosophy by combining technology, Non-QM expertise, and world-class marketing to empower loan officers nationwide.

Strengthening EOS®, Leadership & Operational Excellence

As full-time Integrator, Jones will continue embedding the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS®) across all departments. His responsibilities include organizational clarity, meeting cadence optimization, recruiting and onboarding alignment, management development, and oversight of company-wide Rocks and strategic initiatives.

Jones will also lead enhancements to Griffin Funding University (GFU), evolving it into a world-class training program focused on Bank Statement Loans, DSCR Loans, proprietary Griffin systems and workflows, Non-QM underwriting, the 6-Step Roar & Soar Sales Process, and leadership excellence.

Executive Commentary

Bill Lyons, Founder & CEO:

"John has been instrumental in our growth this year. His leadership brings structure, accountability, and alignment to every part of the organization. Moving him into a full-time role allows us to scale responsibly, strengthen our Non-QM dominance, and continue offering a world-class borrower experience."

Chloe Shubin, VP of Strategy:

"John brings clarity, consistency, and direction to every department he works with. His ability to integrate EOS and help align strategy with operations positions Griffin Funding to scale rapidly with the right people in the right seats. As we drive toward the $3B milestone, his leadership is a tremendous asset."

Lien King, VP of Operations:

"John has elevated our operational rhythm across processing, underwriting, and closing. He strengthens the systems that allow our teams to work with precision, speed, and consistency—critical ingredients for sustainable growth."

About Griffin Funding

Griffin Funding is the nation's #1 consumer-direct Non-QM mortgage lender, specializing in VA loans, FHA loans, and innovative solutions for self-employed borrowers and real estate investors—including Bank Statement Loans, DSCR Loans, Asset-Based Loans, HELOCs, and other Non-QM programs. The company is HUD-approved to underwrite FHA loans, holds VA Automatic Authority, and is licensed nationwide. NMLS #1120111

Griffin Funding is uniquely positioned in the Non-QM market thanks to its lending platform supported by tier-one institutional loan buyers, including securitizers, private equity firms, investment banks, banks, and insurance funds—partners typically unavailable to brokers or most independent mortgage bankers. This capital-markets foundation enables Griffin Funding to deliver highly competitive pricing, consistent credit execution, industry-leading Non-QM turn times, a wide underwriting box, and exceptional program stability.

Combined with its advanced technology—including LIA, Griffin's AI-powered Non-QM Automated Underwriting System—and its powerful first-party lead generation engine, Griffin Funding has become the top choice nationally for Non-QM borrowers, DSCR investors, and self-employed homebuyers.

Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list five times, recognized for its rapid growth, innovation, and industry-leading 5-star borrower experience.

Learn more at GriffinFunding.com.

