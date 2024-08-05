Griffin's Kitchen + Bar Opens as New Chef-Driven Restaurant for Downtown Brea

"This menu is a showcase of the diverse skills I have cultivated as a chef, butcher, baker, and menu creator. While our starting menu is incredibly approachable, I hope to earn the local community's trust and continue to develop and expand the menu." - Chef Gabriela Gomez Post this

Griffin's is a concept that works hard to take it easy, with an eye to quality, presentation, and taste. A place where class meets comfort, pairing a chef-driven kitchen with an "urban-upscale" casual dining and bar experience. The menu reflects the New American culinary movement with an Alta Baja inspiration, harmonizing traditional ingredients of Mexico and the diverse influences of contemporary California artisanal dining, showcasing the rich melting pot of international cuisines.

Executive Chef Gabriela Gomez, a veteran of Taco Maria's Michelin-star kitchen in Costa Mesa, Electric City Butcher in Santa Ana, and Jungsik's Two Michelin-star pastry kitchen in NYC, will showcase her finely honed culinary skills with a curated menu defined by unique fusion and fresh interpretations of timeless classics. She will lead a professional ensemble from a recently renovated open kitchen, designed to showcase technique and process.

"I'm so thrilled for the opportunity to do what I love, which is not just to feed people," said Chef Gomez. "But also fill in a gap in the Brea community for something different. This menu is a showcase of the diverse skills I have cultivated as a chef, butcher, baker, and menu creator. While our starting menu is incredibly approachable, I hope to earn the local community's trust and continue to develop and expand the menu. As a chef the excitement of working with seasonal ingredients is paralleled only by watching a guest's face light up after their first bite of food."

Tightly curated, the menu will stand on the consistency of its standards with creative specials rotating and inspired new flavors planted throughout. Prime proteins. Locally sourced vegetables when seasonal, grade A whenever else. Culinary technique light on pretention and big on plate appeal. Appetizers and small bites perfect for sharing tapas style. Prompt, attentive service with expeditious kitchen-to-tableside engagement.

"We all love a definitive spot for date night, a birthday celebration, after work meetings or a simple meet up with friends for a meal experience that really feels like a special night out," said Bill Tanner, Griffin's other co-founder. "We've worked hard to integrate a social perspective and layout for Griffin's to create a warm space that elevates the dining experience."

Griffin's Bar is all about the craft of cocktail. Guests will be drawn through the venue, past the open kitchen, to a full-length bar serviced by true professionals and creative mixologists. This bar is an opening salvo before taking a table to dine, or a comfortable seat to eat, converse and drink. Fine spirits include a roster of superlative tequila and mezcal. Premium wines feature top vintages from Baja's Valle de Guadalupe wine country and California's regional best. A world class roster of premium spirits, beer, and wine brands will satisfy a full spectrum of tastes and preference.

"This will be our fourth restaurant business together as brothers and partners, but our first approach at an elevated, chef driven concept," continued Tanner, offering a smile. "That's why we had our mom, Robin, get involved with ensuring this place comes together. We know we work well together and have high standards paired to a big vision. She's a great reminder of that. The elements we wanted to get right for Griffin's begin with Chef Gomez, who shares our vision on food quality and dining experience first and foremost, with ambiance, service, and style as the strong follows."

Griffin's is the realization of a hospitality vision years in the making from brothers Bill Tanner and Robert Griffin. Griffin's was tailored to create a craveable dining experience in an elevated environment, comfortable to eat, drink, and enjoy quality time with friends, family, and strangers alike. The brothers are moving forward with confidence on this new endeavor, leaning into the success of their past high quality, fast-casual/quick-serve dining and hospitality experiences that focused them on delivering their dream restaurant concept. Griffin's will emphasize chef technique, food quality, and guest experience in a modern open kitchen environment.

About Griffin's Kitchen K+B

Griffin's Kitchen + Bar is a chef-driven restaurant embracing the New American culinary movement from an Alta Baja perspective, a culinary inspiration shaped by flavors and techniques from Healdsburg to Mexico City by way of San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Tijuana, and back again. The independent concept pairs a chef-driven kitchen with an "urban-upscale" casual dining and bar experience. Guests will appreciate the clean, modern, simplicity of the comfortable dining room, open kitchen, and full-service bar. Tightly curated, the menu will stand on the consistency of its standards with creative specials rotating and inspired new flavors planted throughout. Prime proteins. Locally sourced vegetables when seasonal, grade A whenever else. Culinary technique light on pretention and big on plate appeal. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.griffinskb.com.

