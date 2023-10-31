Griffyn Series lights up Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

The Griffyn Series projectors not only bring historical narratives to life, but also showcase the immense potential of visual artistry at this sacred site, enriching the spiritual and cultural experience for countless pilgrims and visitors. Post this

The nightly 40-minute light and sound show which portrays Lord Krishna's life as a symbol of tenderness, patience, compassion, and love, was inaugurated by Agra's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath. This mesmerizing presentation was accomplished by eight Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB pure laser projectors, meticulously installed and commissioned by Modern Stage Service, a renowned systems integrator recognized for numerous projection mapping projects across India. Its portfolio includes prominent landmarks such as the Old Fort in New Delhi and the Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh.

"Bringing the legend of Lord Krishna to life through the captivating fusion of light and sound has been an incredible journey," said Kartik Wadhwa, director of Modern Stage Service. "We are delighted to partner with Christie to strategically deploy the Griffyn Series projectors in weatherproof enclosures at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple for this highly anticipated son et lumière, which reaffirms our commitment to delivering awe-inspiring visual experiences at one of India's most cherished landmarks."

Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie, added, "This new light and sound show at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling through projection technology, and we are honored to be a part of this iconic endeavor. The Griffyn Series projectors not only bring historical narratives to life, but also showcase the immense potential of visual artistry at this sacred site, enriching the spiritual and cultural experience for countless pilgrims and visitors."

The selection of the Griffyn Series for this prestigious project was a natural choice, given its exceptional track record of illuminating large-scale monuments and venues across India, such as the Statue of Equality in Telangana and BAPS Sri Swaminarayan Mandir in Gondal. Known for its unparalleled image quality and superior performance, the Griffyn Series has consistently delivered impressive visuals that have left a lasting impact on audiences.

With lumen options ranging from 36,500 to 50,000, the all-in-one Griffyn Series is among the smallest, lightest, and brightest RGB pure laser projectors available. Equipped with Christie TruLife+™‥electronics platform for all-in connectivity and electronic color convergence (ECC) that allows for perfect color alignment, this 3DLP® projector series can produce greater than 98% of the Rec.2020 color space, resulting in richer and true-to-life colors. As well, the Griffyn Series comes with integrated Christie Twist ™ for warping and blending, and is compatible with Christie® Mystique™, automated camera-based alignment software solution that can quickly manage and maintain multi-projection systems.

