Grill on the go with Nexgrill's new lightweight, portable Fuse™ Electric line

From pancake breakfasts indoors to dinner on the deck, Fuse™ delivers all the flavor of a grill, without the flame
CHINO, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgrill introduces the new Fuse™ Electric line, with the launch of the Fuse™ 400 22-inch Electric Griddle, a powerful electric flat top grill that delivers bold, flame-free cooking anywhere there's an outlet. Featuring a lightweight design for easy portability and seamless indoor-outdoor use, the Fuse™ Electric Griddle boasts a generous 308-square-foot cooking surface with edge-to-edge heat, and effortless cleanup after every meal.
"The Fuse Electric line makes it easy for homeowners to enjoy quick, flavorful meals without the hassle of firing up a traditional grill or a messy cleanup–perfect for busy weeknights, small spaces, or spontaneous gatherings," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill.
FUSE E-GRIDDLE 400 KEY FEATURES:
- Even Heat Distribution: Dual heating elements with a combined 1,750 watts deliver consistent, edge-to-edge heat across 308 square inches of cooking space, ideal for quick meal preparation of anything from pancake breakfasts to fajita nights.
- Effortless Cleanup: The durable non-stick cooking surface allows for easy food release with minimal mess, while the removable side-access grease cup ensures a quick and hassle-free cleanup.
- Precision Heat Control: Dual LED-lit knobs and a digital temperature display enable precise heat adjustments, with a red light ring that pulses while heating and turns solid when the griddle reaches the target temperature.
- Convenient Viewing Lid: A heavy-duty hinged lid with a built-in viewing window retains heat while allowing users to monitor meals without lifting the lid, preserving flavor and cooking efficiency.
- Also Available – Fuse™ Electric Grill 225: Now available at Costco Canada, the Fuse™ Electric Grill offers 272 square inches of cooking space, a 1,500-watt heating element, and a double-insulated lid for heat retention, for powerful electric grilling at the touch of a button.
For more information visit nexgrill.com.
About Nexgrill
Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.
