Grill on the go with Nexgrill's new lightweight, portable Fuse™ Electric line

From pancake breakfasts indoors to dinner on the deck, Fuse™ delivers all the flavor of a grill, without the flame

CHINO, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgrill introduces the new Fuse™ Electric line, with the launch of the Fuse™ 400 22-inch Electric Griddle, a powerful electric flat top grill that delivers bold, flame-free cooking anywhere there's an outlet. Featuring a lightweight design for easy portability and seamless indoor-outdoor use, the Fuse™ Electric Griddle boasts a generous 308-square-foot cooking surface with edge-to-edge heat, and effortless cleanup after every meal.