GRIND Fitness Announces First Brick and Mortar Location, The GRIND Garage

GRANDVIEW, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRIND Fitness is excited to announce the Grand Opening of their first brick and mortar studio, The GRIND Garage. Nestled on 3rd Avenue next to Woodlands Tavern & Winn Winn Cafe in Grandview, OH, the spacious studio with a garage door for fresh air provides the opportunity to run fitness programs year-round.

Maggie Simcic, owner and founder, has been the driving force behind the GRIND Fitness community, a project she embarked upon four years ago. From its inception, her mission has been clear: design effective and enjoyable workout programs while fostering a culture of encouragement and inclusivity.

Maggie's journey began with a modest Instagram account during the COVID-19 shutdown, where she shared accessible at-home workouts. Over time, as her virtual community grew so did her desire for in-person fitness interactions. On a leap of faith, she initiated outdoor training programs in a nearby park, which quickly gained a loyal following. However, she always knew that this outdoor setting was not a year-round solution due to Ohio's harsh winters.

With a place to call home now established, GRIND strength training classes will be conducted in a group setting and are designed to cater to individuals of all fitness levels. With sessions ranging from 30-45 minutes, participants can expect engaging and enjoyable workouts that incorporate dumbbells and various equipment, ensuring variety in each session.

Future plans for the studio also include expanding offerings that will incorporate yoga and mobility programs for recovery, introducing kids' fitness programs, and hosting monthly donation-based classes to give back to the community.

Your first visit at The GRIND Garage is always on the house and the current schedule features morning and evening classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as well as weekend sessions on Saturday mornings.

For additional details and inquiries, please visit www.grindcolumbus.com or connect with The GRIND Garage on Instagram @thegrindgarage.cbus.

