Grinnell Mutual has been recognized as the 56th-best employer in the 2024 Top Workplaces USA

The award is based on employee feedback gathered by Energage through a research-based, anonymous survey taken by employees in over 70,000 organizations. The survey captures feedback on key areas such as employee alignment with company values; employees feeling that their work is appreciated; and satisfaction with pay, benefits, and culture.

"We're honored to earn this national recognition as a Top Workplace USA again this year," said Jeff Vogts, Grinnell Mutual's vice president of Talent Development. "Grinnell Mutual is truly committed to providing an innovative work environment for its employees. And our employees are dedicated and engaged in their work. We offer work with a purpose, along with a collaborative, supportive, and flexible structure."

"More than 50 percent of our employees choose to work remotely from 25 states, which offers an exceptional work-life balance. We have really become a magnet company where people with great skills and talents want to contribute."

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 110th-largest property casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

Jennifer Miller, Grinnell Mutual, 641-269-8322

