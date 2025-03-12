Grinnell Mutual has received a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the fourth time

"If you build a business around doing what's right — for the company, the customers, and each other — not only does employee engagement reflect that, but the bottom line does, too. We are very happy to win this prestigious award for a fourth time." Post this

By connecting employee engagement to every aspect of their culture, exceptional workplaces fuel the motivation and innovation that drive business results far beyond their competition around the world and give people what they really want from their careers and lives: belonging, learning, and growth, recognition, a great manager, and the opportunity to do what they do best every day.

"Congratulations to this year's Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results," said Jon Clifton, Gallup's chief executive officer.

Jeff Vogts, Grinnell Mutual's vice president of Talent Development, said the company's culture of trust and respect has always been a draw for potential talent.

"Grinnell Mutual has built a reputation for living its corporate values every day. We take immense pride in our team. Our culture forms the foundation of our efforts and fosters an environment where everyone can grow and serve our customers in the way they truly deserve. We call this the 'Grinnell Mutual Way,' Vogts said.

"The deep commitment we have to our employees and to keeping the promises we make to customers is fundamental to the way we do business. Our people are the heart of everything we do. Our culture is innovative and empowering. Over the last 10 years we have risen to address many challenges and emerged not only whole, but even stronger as both an employer and an insurer. Grinnell Mutual is an employer of choice attracting, developing, retaining, and engaging top talent in a remote work environment," he said.

"If you build a business around doing what's right — for the company, the customers, and each other — not only does employee engagement reflect that, but the bottom line does, too. We are very happy to win this prestigious award for a fourth time."

Because 70 percent of GEWA winners' employees are engaged, those companies' turnover rate is 43 percent lower, productivity is 18 percent higher, and profitability is 23 percent higher than at other workplaces.

"It's amazing what can be accomplished when your team has a collective vision and purpose. Grinnell Mutual is an employee-focused company and we are so fortunate to have the best employees in the nation. Every day we receive wonderful stories about the great service our teams provide our customers," said Grinnell Mutual President and CEO Jeff Menary. "They truly care about their company, their customers, their communities, and their co-workers. I believe the work and successes of our employees is the model of how businesses should operate."

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on nearly 3 million employees across 54 industries and 96 countries.

Organizations with highly engaged employees significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing, and organizational citizenship.

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 114th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students, and citizens than any other organization in the world.

For more information please contact:

Jennifer Miller

Integrated Marketing Manager

[email protected] or [email protected]

641-269-8322

Media Contact

Jennifer Miller, Grinnell Mutual, 641-269-8322, [email protected], www.grinnellmutual.com

SOURCE Grinnell Mutual