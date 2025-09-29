Grinnell Mutual named a Top Workplace for 15th Straight Year

"Grinnell Mutual is honored to be recognized as one of Iowa's Top Workplaces for the 15th consecutive year. The recognition is just as exciting to us this year as it was in 2011," said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual CEO. Post this

In March, Grinnell Mutual was named a top workplace in Energage's Top Workplaces USA, ranking 80th nationally.

The Register and Workplace Dynamics evaluated survey responses from more than 30,000 employees of participating employers. Top Workplaces are categorized by number of employees in Iowa and chosen based on employee feedback.

"Grinnell Mutual is honored to be recognized as one of Iowa's Top Workplaces for the 15th consecutive year. The recognition is just as exciting to us this year as it was in 2011," said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual CEO. "At Grinnell Mutual we recognize that the reason for our long-term success results from our dedicated staff and the services they provide to our customers. This is why their happiness and job satisfaction are top priorities at Grinnell Mutual. Our employees care about this company, our customers, and their co-workers. If you truly care about and trust your employees, they'll make great business decisions and provide best-in-class service to your customers."

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 104th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

