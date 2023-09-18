Grinnell Mutual named Top Workplace for the 13th consecutive year

"Once again we are honored to be recognized as one of Iowa's Top Workplaces. We have received this recognition for the 13th consecutive year," said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual president and CEO. Tweet this

In February, Grinnell Mutual was named a top workplace in Energage's Top Workplaces USA, ranking 75th nationally.

The Register and WorkplaceDynamics evaluated survey responses from 36,000 employees of participating employers. Top Workplaces are categorized by number of employees in Iowa and chosen based on employee feedback.

"Once again we are honored to be recognized as one of Iowa's Top Workplaces. We have received this recognition for the 13th consecutive year," said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual president and CEO. "At Grinnell Mutual we recognize that the reason for our long-term success is the outstanding work performed by our staff, which is why their happiness and job satisfaction are top priorities at Grinnell Mutual. Our employees care about their company, our customers, and their co-workers. If you truly care about and trust your employees, they'll make great business decisions and provide best-in-class service to your customers."

Find out why Grinnell Mutual is such a great place to work. https://grinnellmutual.com/about-us/careers

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 106th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

Media Contact

Jennifer Miller, Grinnell Mutual, 6412698322, [email protected], grinnellmutual.com

SOURCE Grinnell Mutual