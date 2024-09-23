Grinnell Mutual was named Top Workplace for the 14th year  in a row.

"At Grinnell Mutual we recognize that the reason for our long-term success is the outstanding work by our staff, which is why their happiness and job satisfaction are top priorities at Grinnell Mutual. Post this

In March, Grinnell Mutual was named a top workplace in Energage's Top Workplaces USA, ranking 56th nationally.

The Register and WorkplaceDynamics evaluated survey responses from more than 30,000 employees of participating employers. Top Workplaces are categorized by number of employees in Iowa and chosen based on employee feedback.

"Grinnell Mutual is honored to be recognized as one of Iowa's Top Workplaces for the 14th consecutive year," said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual CEO. "At Grinnell Mutual we recognize that the reason for our long-term success is the outstanding work by our staff, which is why their happiness and job satisfaction are top priorities at Grinnell Mutual. Our employees care about their company, our customers, and their co-workers. If you truly care about and trust your employees, they'll make great business decisions and provide best-in-class service to your customers."

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 114th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

