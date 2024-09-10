Grip Baby™ Makes Debut in the Market With First-of-Its-Kind Infant Crawling Support Onesie

"I'm a 17-year veteran in the marketing and advertising space, with past roles at Pinterest and Google, but my most important role has been as mom to our two small kids," said Ally Weiss, CEO and creator of Grip Baby™. "I came up empty-handed in my search for something to support my crawling baby. Post this

"We all evolved to crawl outside; now, babies must contend with surfaces of all types, including slippery hardwood, tile or stone, and carpets of different textures," said Dr. Handler. "Grip Baby™ simulates the muscular forces that would have been present were it not for our modern environments. It's more natural and makes evolutionary sense."

"I'm a 17-year veteran in the marketing and advertising space, with past roles at Pinterest and Google, but my most important role has been as mom to our two small kids," said Ally Weiss, CEO and creator of Grip Baby™. "I came up empty-handed in my search for something to support my crawling baby. That's when I began designing this product. Patent-pending Grip Baby™ is the only onesie to address a huge gap in the market for products that actively and safely support a baby's curiosity to explore and experience their world through crawling."

In a groundbreaking move that sets a new standard in the industry, founder Ally Weiss has introduced a revolutionary approach to marketing in the baby space. In a departure from traditional practices, Weiss's brand is pioneering a commitment to safeguarding children's privacy by choosing not to feature children's faces on its website, social media, or marketing materials. "Recent trends in exploiting children for commercial purposes have raised serious concerns," said Founder, Ally Weiss. "I wanted to create a brand that prioritizes the protection of children in the digital space. Our mission is to find inventive ways to market our products while ensuring the privacy and safety of our youngest generation. I hope this encourages other brands to take a look at their marketing practices and make some changes."

Available now in two colorways on our website and on TikTok Shop — and shipped through ecommerce platform Pietra Studio — Grip Baby™ is an essential first piece in baby's wardrobe, and makes the perfect baby shower gift.

Grip Baby™ is fueled by the idea that every giant leap begins with a secure and supported crawl. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to uplifting growth and development, Grip Baby™ is setting new standards in developmental care, ensuring the smallest feet are actively supported from the ground up.

