Grip Plus the manufacturer of highly adjustable, recoil reducing shotgun stocks, introduces three new products

Grip Plus VR is the world's only adjustable, recoil-reducing shotgun stock that allows you to shoot in the real world and practice in the virtual world anytime, anyplace, anywhere. Post this

Grip Plus VR is the world's only adjustable, recoil-reducing shotgun stock that allows you to shoot in the real world and practice in the virtual world anytime, anyplace, anywhere. Any of the Grip Plus stocks can be adapted to accommodate a Meta Quest Pro Controller directly on the pistol grip. Combined with a Meta Quest VR headset and Clay Hunt VR software, you can practice shooting International and American Skeet and Trap, Sporting Clays, Five Stand, Pheasant, Pigeon, Duck hunting and more!

Precision Gun Mounting System:

The system features our patented Indexable Butt Plate and Receiver. The Receiver, once mounted to your shooting vest, serves as the mating point for the indexable Butt Plate which when joined allows you to repeat your gun mounting to the exact position every single time. With this system, you will achieve a repeatable gun mounting experience, ensuring the same accurate picture for each shot.

Canting Correcting Grip:

Our patented Canting Correcting Grip can be rotated independently of the receiver and the stock up to a plus or minus 20 degrees which allows the shooter to precisely dial in the amount of offset they need to ensure that their barrels are aligned shot after shot. This innovative feature combined with a custo-sized pistol grip will automatically correct your cant so you can focus on the target and not think about your hold.

"I am pleased to introduce these innovative new products that complement our precision fit shotgun stocks. All three of these new features are uniquely different but each is designed to address a specific need or challenge a shotgun shooting sports enthusiast is dealing with," explained Sai Chiang, Founder, Grip Plus.

Information for all Grip Plus Stocks can be found on their website: www.gripplus.com

Also, a demonstration of the effectiveness of Grip Plus's recoil reduction systems can be viewed at www.gripplus.com. Grip Plus has received four United States Patents for the design of their recoil reduction system technology.

Media Contact

Mack Kavanagh, Grip Plus, 1 9173550612, [email protected], www.gripplus.com

SOURCE Grip Plus