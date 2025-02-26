Gripp Raises $1.5M Pre-Seed Round to Modernize Agricultural Operations Management

"Gripp is solving a real problem for farmers. Gripp could be on every farm in America." - Spencer Stensrude, CEO of AgVentures Alliance Post this

"The agricultural industry has been asking for solutions that truly understand their day-to-day challenges like easily keeping tabs on equipment and maintenance needs," said Tracey Wiedmeyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Gripp. "We are proud to be meeting farmers in the field and building exactly what they need – a simple, friction-free system that helps them get a grip on their operations without requiring expensive hardware or complex implementations. The overwhelming response from our early customers shows we are solving a real pain point for farmers – who continue to be overlooked by those outside the industry."

The funding will accelerate Gripp's market expansion through:

Product development based on direct farmer feedback





Sales and marketing programs





Strategic partnerships with leading agricultural organizations, associations and trusted farm advisors

"We are looking for innovation that can increase farm profitability," said Spencer Stensrude, CEO of AgVentures Alliance. "Gripp is solving a real problem for farmers. Gripp could be on every farm in America."

Gripp was the third startup launched from the DIAL Ventures studio program, which focuses on solving problems in the agri-food industry through digital innovation.

"The agricultural sector's digital transformation is essential for meeting future food production demands," said Allan Gray, Executive Director of DIAL Ventures. "Gripp exemplifies our mission to bring practical innovation to the field that solves real problems. Their approach to preserving operational farm knowledge while simplifying day-to-day management addresses a critical need as the ag workforce evolves."

The seed round funding comes on the heels of Gripp being named:

About Gripp

Gripp creates mobile software to effectively scale agricultural operations. It aims to change the agricultural industry by empowering operations teams to be data informed. For more information, visit gripp.ag.

About DIAL Ventures

DIAL Ventures, the innovation arm of the Purdue Applied Research Institute, tackles big problems facing the U.S. and the world, such as food safety, supply chain shortages, sustainability and environmental impact. DIAL Ventures creates new companies that drive innovation in the agri-food industry which, in turn, positively impacts our lives and lifestyles for years to come. Learn more at dialventures.com.

About Ag Ventures Alliance

Ag Ventures Alliance is a farmer-owned cooperative that is investing at the intersection of Agriculture and Technology. They are accelerating AgTech innovation to redefine resilience and profitability for the American Farmer through Farmer Driven Innovation. Learn more at agventuresalliance.com.

Media Contact

Tracey Wiedmeyer, Gripp, 1 414-786-1908, [email protected]

SOURCE Gripp