Gripping Fantasy Novel Chronicles an Epic Journey Amidst a World of Monsters and Magic

Influenced by anime, video games, and Hong Kong cinema, "One Star Hero" features dynamic combat and unique characters

FRIDLEY, Minn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When he was younger Yimje Lee loved watching his martial arts idols, Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, on the big screen. As he got older, his imagination grew, and he began crafting his own fantasy worlds. Now, he Introduces readers to a world of monsters, magic, and epic battles in his new book, "One Star Hero."

The book follows the story of 16-year-old fisherman Eden Alistar as he pursues his dream of becoming a Legion. Gifted with celestial weapons, Legions are elite soldiers who face otherworldly monsters called Menaces. When the day of his summoning arrives, Eden reaches into the void, pulling out a shield with a single gray eight-pointed star on it. The single star on his shield labels him as a "one star," the lowest possible rank.

Readers can familiarize themselves with characters through portraits found at the beginning of the book, as well as other images of important moments found throughout the book, all illustrated by Mustafa Ejaz.

Eden's low ranking earns him ridicule and even prevents him from participating in Legion training camp. Determined to make his dream a reality, with the assistance of his adoptive father Sanders, he takes his training into his own hands, allowing him to stand up to those who discriminated against him.

"As soon as Eden thinks his dream is within his grasp, it's ripped away," Lee explained. "But he doesn't give up. I hope that others resonate with his underdog story and find inspiration in it."

Determined to prove himself, Eden sets out on a journey to become a true hero of legend, facing obstacles, finding friends and allies, and fighting to achieve his dream.

"One Star Hero"

By Yimje Lee

ISBN: 9781663256126 (softcover); 9781663256133 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Yimje Lee grew up dreaming of having superpowers and becoming a superhero, but he knew that was impossible. Working at typical jobs was boring, so he created fictional stories in his mind to pass the time, realizing there was a way for him to become a superhero: by writing stories. Lee's imagination is expansive and is inspired by novels, movies, video games, and anime. Martial arts is a big part of his life, influenced by his enjoyment of Hong Kong cinema, and it inspired the fight scenes in One Star Hero. He dreams of sharing the different worlds he sees and bringing them to life for audiences to experience.

