Griswold Announces Exclusive Partnership with Patriot Angels to Enhance Support for Veterans

From providing care to veteran clients to employing veteran caregivers and welcoming veteran franchisees, Griswold is committed to giving back to those who have served.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griswold, a leading national home care provider with over 200 locations across 32 states, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Patriot Angels, a premier organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families access VA Aid & Attendance benefits. This exclusive, first-of-its-kind partnership establishes Griswold as the preferred home care provider for all Patriot Angels care inquiries nationwide, marking a significant milestone in Griswold's commitment to supporting the veteran community.

Through this partnership, Griswold and Patriot Angels will streamline access to high-quality home care for veterans, combining Patriot Angels' expertise in navigating VA benefit applications with Griswold's extensive caregiving network.

"This partnership is a tremendous win for both Griswold and the veterans we serve," said Michael Slupecki, CEO of Griswold. "By uniting our resources, we're making it easier for veterans to receive the support they deserve, right in the comfort of their own homes."

Patriot Angels, known for processing 21% of all Aid & Attendance filings nationally with an impressive 99% approval rate, previously focused on assisted living and senior living facilities. This collaboration with Griswold marks their first exclusive entry into the home care space.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more seniors are choosing to age in place. According to a 2022 AARP survey, 77% of adults 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term. Without the astronomical costs of assisted living facilities and nursing homes, home health provides seniors with the ability to live in the comfort and security of their homes with the assistance they need. And considering nearly one-half (49%) of all veterans in the U.S. are 65 years or older, this need is especially crucial among the military community.

"We're thrilled to partner with Griswold to expand our mission of supporting Veterans and their families in accessing the VA Aid & Attendance benefits they have rightfully earned," said Suzette Graham, founder and CEO of Patriot Angles. "This collaboration allows us to reach more veterans who need assistance with the often-complex filing process and help to ease the financial burden of their care needs. We are proud to stand alongside Griswold in honoring and empowering our nation's heroes and their spouses with the care support they deserve."

As part of the collaboration, Griswold franchise owners will receive ongoing support from Patriot Angels, including co-branded materials and data integration to optimize service delivery. Additionally, Patriot Angels will provide welcome kits and host monthly calls with Griswold franchises to ensure seamless coordination and enhanced care for veterans.

Through Griswold's support of veterans as clients, caregivers and franchisees, this partnership further reinforces Griswold's dedication to serving those who have served. By leveraging this unique relationship with Patriot Angels, Griswold is set to bring meaningful support to the veteran community, fulfilling its mission to provide compassionate, high-quality home care across the nation.

For more information about franchising with Griswold, please visit: https://1851franchise.com/griswold.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Griswold; 1851 Franchise