Griswold Announces Mid-Year Momentum With 11 Franchise Signings and 6 New Office Openings

The company has made significant strides in enhancing its franchise network, supporting new and existing franchisees and continuing its mission to provide compassionate care to seniors.

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griswold, one of the country's top home care companies that provides professional, compassionate caregivers 24/7, is proud to announce a successful first half of 2024, marked by substantial growth, strategic market expansions and key leadership additions.

Griswold has signed 11 new franchise agreements and facilitated four resales, resulting in the opening of six new offices so far this year.

"We have not only brought on several amazing new franchise owners who share our commitment to care and compassion, but we've also helped several long-term franchise owners transition into retirement," said Steven Turner, chief operating officer of Griswold. "It's been a very successful first half of the year."

Among this year's milestones, the brand expanded its presence in California and entered several new states, including Nevada and Hawaii. "Expanding into these new areas has been particularly exciting for us," said Turner. "We are thrilled to see our footprint grow in these new markets."

Another key aspect of Griswold's success this year has been its focus on supporting both new and existing franchise owners. The company is expanding its leadership team with dedicated professionals like Carol Toffolon, for example, the new director of franchise development who brings a wealth of experience from her extensive background in franchise development, sales and marketing.

"Carol's expertise is already proving invaluable as we continue to identify and support new franchisees," said Turner.

The first half of the year also saw Griswold secure the No. 252 spot on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List and the "Top Rebrand" recognition on Home Health Care News' Aspect Awards. The company was also named a Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider.

Now, as Griswold looks forward to the rest of 2024, the focus remains on quality over quantity.

"We've already hit our franchise development goal for the whole year, so we are dedicated to finding the right owners in the right markets to ensure long-term success," Turner said. "We don't 'sell' franchises; we 'award' them to individuals who are truly committed to our mission. It's about ongoing legacy success and keeping the spirit of Team Griswold alive."

ABOUT GRISWOLD

With over 170 locations in 32 states, Griswold is one of the country's top home care companies, providing professional, compassionate caregivers 24/7. Griswold's "Live Assured" promise gives both clients and their loved ones peace of mind, so they can live without the weight of worry. Griswold helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age, onset of illness, or post-surgery recovery through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder's profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. In 2023, Griswold was ranked #267 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and named a 2023 and 2024 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider. For more information, visit http://www.griswoldcare.com or call 215.402.0200.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Griswold