Griswold Announces National Partnership with Sensi.AI: Embracing Technology to Help Seniors Age Safely at Home

The leading in-home senior care franchise is rolling out advanced artificial intelligence technology across the country to enhance care and safety for seniors around the clock.

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griswold, a pioneer in non-medical senior care, is thrilled to announce its national partnership with Sensi.AI, expanding the innovative 24/7 in-home technology to several new locations across the United States. This strategic alliance has been embraced by multiple offices across the U.S., with plans to roll out further within the Griswold franchise network.

"We are excited about our preferred partnership agreement with Sensi.AI — they provide virtual care assessment and intelligence around-the-clock in clients' homes, filling the void when a caregiver cannot be present," said Griswold CEO Michael Slupecki. "This technology, simply plugged into the walls, captures audio data to detect anomalies and health risks, improving our ability to proactively adjust care plans and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations. It's another way we provide peace of mind to our clients, enhancing our Live Assured promise."

This innovative, audio-based AI technology is specially designed for in-home non-medical care settings, providing continuous insights to ensure the health and safety of clients. The state-of-the-art 24/7 Virtual Care Agent by Sensi.AI is capable of detecting falls, physical distress and calls for help, as well as identifying early signs of cognitive decline, infection, medication errors and potential urinary tract infections. This empowers Griswold's caregiving teams to intervene early, manage symptoms effectively, reduce hospitalizations and enhance the overall care experience for clients.

"We always aim to provide the level of care our clients need, but sometimes there's resistance to frequent caregiving," Slupecki said. "Sensi.AI not only provides that crucial care intelligence but also validates the need for hands-on care, ensuring our clients and their families can live without the weight of worry."

Founded in 1982, Griswold has established itself as a leader in the senior care market, with over 170 locations across the United States. The brand offers a wide range of services, including homemaking, personal care, companion care, hospice care support and more, tailored to meet the unique needs of the elderly, as well as individuals recovering from illness or injury.

"Sensi is thrilled to partner with Griswold," said Romi Gubes, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensi.AI. "The world of care is facing critical challenges today — from caregiver shortages to soaring costs. Griswold is embracing technology in a safe and effective way that helps address these concerns and provides peace of mind to clients and their loved ones. Griswold is a shining example of the future of in-home care, leveraging AI to transform the way care is delivered."

With this partnership, Griswold is enhancing its "Live Assured" promise, encouraging its franchise network to offer this state-of-the-art care to its clients. As part of this rollout, Griswold will support its franchisees with engagement campaigns to encourage adoption, offering co-branded materials and preferred pricing. This initiative is set to be a highlight at Griswold's upcoming conference, emphasizing the brand's dedication to improve the lives of those they serve through innovative and compassionate care.

At Griswold Home Care in Greensboro, NC, franchise owner Bruce Reynolds has seen substantial value from introducing audio AI technology, and the families he serves appreciate the 24/7 safety net. One senior client, who lived alone, had a morning caregiver scheduled. After the family suggested reducing service days, the senior experienced a fall. Sensi.AI detected the fall and alerted the Griswold team, who swiftly responded. This incident highlights the power of combining human care with advanced technology, helping seniors maintain their independence safely. With Sensi.AI's support, the family realized the need for expanded care, including weekend shifts, demonstrating the profound impact of integrated care solutions.

"We are committed to providing that sweet spot where technology and home care can meet in safe and effective ways — we support the use of new technologies where it makes sense and provides value," said Slupecki. "AI isn't just a buzzword in this case — it's critical. The resulting benefits can be life-saving for our clients."

To learn more about franchising with Griswold, visit here. To read our latest news, visit our online newsroom.

ABOUT GRISWOLD

With 170 locations in 31 states, Griswold is one of the country's top home care companies, providing professional, compassionate caregivers 24/7. Griswold's "Live Assured" promise gives both clients and their loved ones peace of mind, so they can live without the weight of worry. Griswold helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age, onset of illness, or post-surgery recovery through services including companion care, home services, personal care and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder's profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. For more information, visit http://www.griswoldcare.com or call 215.402.0200.

ABOUT Sensi.AI

Sensi.AI is the most trusted 24/7 care intelligence agent on the planet using audio technology with highest level of precision. Sensi's technology drives significant growth and efficiency for home care businesses, by providing a 360-degree understanding of a senior's physical, emotional, and cognitive needs. Sensi supports over 80% of the largest home care networks across 39 states in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.sensi.ai.

Media Contact

Jessica Tcholakov, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Griswold