Griswold Home Care sets standard as San Diego's homecare provider with SAGECare Platinum Credential, highlighting commitment to LGBTQ+ affirming care

"We are thrilled to partner with SAGECare in our shared mission to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ older adults," said April Kohnen, Director of Home Care Services. "At Griswold, we believe in fostering a community where everyone feels respected, valued, and celebrated for who they are. As the only home care provider in San Diego to hold this credential, it reaffirms our dedication to providing an inclusive environment that prioritizes the well-being of all in need of a professional caregiver."

The SAGECare credential process evaluates senior care providers based on various criteria, including non-discrimination policies, staff training on LGBTQ+ cultural competency, community engagement, and resident support services. By meeting and exceeding these standards, Griswold Home Care for North San Diego has demonstrated its commitment to promoting a diverse and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ seniors.

For more information about SAGECare Training, visit here.

About Griswold Home Care for North San Diego:

Griswold Home Care for North San Diego is a provider of exceptional home care services, dedicated to helping older adults and individuals with disabilities live independently and comfortably in their own homes. They are committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care that respects the dignity and individuality of each client. Specializing in dementia care, Griswold Home Care employs home care aides who are trained to support clients with diminished cognitive abilities, ensuring they receive the best possible care tailored to their unique needs. Follow on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SAGECare:

SAGECare is a fee-for-service training and consulting division of SAGE (1978), the nation's oldest and largest non-profit that advocates and provides services for LGBTQ+ senior adults. SAGECare provides LGBTQ+ competency training and consulting to service providers, fostering a more inclusive and understanding approach to aging issues within the LGBTQ+ community.

Media Contact

April Kohnen, Griswold Home Care for North San Diego, 1 (858) 240-2282, [email protected], griswoldhomecare.com/north-san-diego

SOURCE Griswold Home Care for North San Diego