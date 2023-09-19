GRM Information Management Delivers a Combination of Legacy Data Archive and Medical ROI Services To Major New York Medical Center.

GRM's LDA and ROI services collectively provide this medical center with a solution that allows them to proceed with the closing of a medical facility while putting the necessary measures in place to stay in compliance with government mandates. Tweet this

GRM's Legacy Data Archive solution has been adopted by many of the largest healthcare organizations in the country; employing GRM's cloud-based content platform, VisualVault, to securely archive patient records from legacy EMRs. In addition to the cost savings enjoyed by virtue of retiring the legacy EMR after data is archived, the organization is also able to maintain the records in accordance with retention requirements and continue to make them available should they need to be accessed.

Given GRM's deep experience, expertise, and resources related to the medical industry, the company was also able to ensure that the medical center is equipped with a solution to provide existing patients with medical records that they may be seeking after the facility is closed. GRM makes it simple for patients and healthcare providers to request information online with its Release of Information practice. GRM's ROI service is a HIPAA- and HITECH-compliant solution, guaranteeing the efficient and secure release of medical information. The GRM platform is ideally-suited to process high volumes of transactions that often require the automated extraction and organization of sensitive data before releasing data to the requesting party.

Beyond LDA and ROI services, GRM also provides hospitals, physician practices and clinics with digital solutions for Finance/Accounting, Human Resources and Operations with a range of data management and workflow automation solutions.

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and enterprise content management (ECM) solutions. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, higher education, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Jundiai, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

