Grocery Dealz Announces Formation of Board of Directors to Drive Growth and Innovation

Grocery Dealz is committed to transforming the grocery shopping experience by working alongside retailers to provide real-time pricing comparisons. To achieve this vision, we have assembled a diverse and highly experienced Board of Directors that will help shape our strategic initiatives, expand our industry reach, and ensure the long-term success of our innovative Software as a Solution (SaaS) model.

Meet Our Board Members

Each board member brings a unique blend of expertise, experience, and leadership to Grocery Dealz. Below is a brief introduction to each of our esteemed directors:

BUMP Williams –

BUMP is the founder and president of The BWC Company, a strategic consulting firm specializing in the beverage alcohol and non-alcohol industries. Since its founding in 2008, BWC has provided invaluable insights to manufacturers, retailers, distributors, government agencies, Wall Street firms, and global importers. The firm's expertise spans consumer purchase behavior, pricing and promotion strategies, M&A, product launches, and distributor alignment.

Before launching BWC, BUMP served as President of Global Consulting at IRI and EVP/GM of Nielsen's Global Analytics and Insights Team. His career began at Procter & Gamble, where he held key sales and management roles.

A lifelong baseball fan and fly-fishing enthusiast, BUMP enjoys spending time with his wife of 40 years, their three children, and four grandsons.

Don Marquess –

Don brings over 30 years of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, having held senior leadership roles in sales, marketing, category management, trade marketing, and general management at companies including Panera LLC, Mondelez, Bimbo Bakeries, Frito-Lay, Cott Beverages, and Nestlé Purina.

Since 2020, Don has served in advisory, executive, and board roles for several CPG start-ups, including Jibby Coffee, Opticel, Sol Rising Foods, and Mirror Twin Brewing. He is also a current board member at Tastes Natural, a taste technology company.

Don holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from the University of Louisville and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He resides in Lexington, KY, where he enjoys golf, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Taylor Cole –

With over 15 years of experience leading public relations and marketing for global brands such as Hotels.com, Sabre, Expedia Group, and Kimberly-Clark, Taylor brings deep expertise in brand strategy and communications. She holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern Methodist University, where she also serves on the advisory board.

In addition to her corporate leadership, she is actively involved in nonprofit boards and serves at Valley Creek Church.

Taylor is the host and producer of multiple TV shows focused on business, faith, and travel, including Hotel Hunt, Speak UP, and Workable Faith, a series that highlights leaders who honor God in the marketplace. Her shows can be found on Amazon Prime Video, ION, Binge TV, OBBM, and other platforms.

The Value Our Board Members Bring to Grocery Dealz

Our board members play a crucial role in guiding Grocery Dealz toward industry leadership. Their collective expertise supports our company in the following key areas:

Industry Experience: Leveraging years of knowledge in technology, retail, and consumer markets.

Strategic Connections & Networking: Opening doors to valuable partnerships, investors, and market opportunities.

Innovative Problem-Solving: Collaborating to develop creative solutions that benefit both retailers and consumers.

Guidance & Advisory Support: Providing insight and mentorship to our leadership team, ensuring sustainable and scalable growth.

The Future of Grocery Dealz

As Grocery Dealz continues to expand, our vision remains clear: to provide pricing transparency for shoppers while fostering strong partnerships with retailers. Our upcoming milestones include:

Grocery Dealz App Launch – Available on both Google Play and the Apple Store, giving shoppers a smarter way to compare grocery prices.

Shaking Up the Grocery Market – Empowering consumers with real-time pricing data while maintaining collaborative relationships with retailers. Our goal is to work with the retailers and not against them.

Introducing Our SaaS Model – A flexible, comparison-based software solution that can adapt to multiple industries and revolutionize the way businesses approach pricing transparency.

With the leadership of our Board of Directors and the continued dedication of our team, Grocery Dealz is poised to make a lasting impact on the grocery industry and beyond.

