Grocery Dealz Bolsters Executive Team to Power Next Phase of Growth

"Shoppers today want more than discounts and savings on groceries — they want convenience, personalization, and a seamless digital experience," said Micheal Waldroup, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Grocery Dealz. "Bringing in Matt Goynes, a proven startup and mobile app marketing innovator, ensures that we stay ahead of shopper expectations and continue shaping the future of grocery shopping."

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Grocery Dealz, as the platform continues to scale rapidly and build partnerships with leading retailers and brands. With millions of Americans seeking money-saving tips and hacks on groceries, Grocery Dealz is positioned to not only drive savings for shoppers but also deliver powerful opportunities and value for retail and brand partners alike.

"I'm honored to join Grocery Dealz at such an exciting stage of growth," said Matt Goynes, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "Mobile technology and comparison shopping have completely redefined consumer habits for grocery shopping, and I look forward to driving the industry forward, proving the value of embracing price transparency and comparison shopping."

About Matt Goynes

Matt Goynes is a seasoned marketing and technology executive with a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and digital transformation across the retail and consumer sectors. With more than two decades of experience in mobile marketing, e-commerce, and customer engagement, Goynes has built a reputation as both an industry pioneer and strategic leader.

Prior to joining Grocery Dealz, Goynes held leadership roles at tech startups Pixability, InMar, and InMarket, where he spearheaded initiatives that delivered measurable growth, expanded customer acquisition channels, and leveraged emerging technologies to reshape the consumer experience. Known for his ability to blend visionary strategy with hands-on execution, he has been recognized as a thought leader in mobile commerce and omni-channel marketing.

At Grocery Dealz, Goynes will play a key role in shaping the company's growth strategy and innovation roadmap, helping position the brand at the forefront of the evolving retail media landscape. His expertise in mobile engagement, data-driven marketing, and consumer insights will be instrumental in driving long-term value creation for the company, its partners, and its investors.

LinkedIn Profile for Matt Goynes

www.linkedin.com/in/matt-goynes-65921368

About Grocery Dealz

Grocery Dealz is a leading mobile platform that helps shoppers discover the best grocery deals, save money, and shop smarter. By connecting consumers with top retailers and brands, Grocery Dealz transforms the way people engage with everyday essentials, combining savings with convenience in one seamless app experience.

Media Contact

Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz, 1 214-714-6896, [email protected], www.grocerydealz.com

SOURCE Grocery Dealz