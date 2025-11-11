Grocery Dealz Integrates with Instacart's Developer Platform to Power On-Demand Delivery for Shoppers

"Utilizing Instacart's broad reach will provide rapid expansion for Grocery Dealz and help integrate our app into the purchase habits of online grocery shoppers." said Matt Goynes, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Grocery Dealz. Post this

"Utilizing Instacart's broad reach will provide rapid expansion for Grocery Dealz and help integrate our app into the purchase habits of online grocery shoppers." said Matt Goynes, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Grocery Dealz.

"Shoppers today expect savings and convenience to go hand in hand," said Matt Goynes, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Grocery Dealz. "By integrating with Instacart's Developer Platform, we're giving our users the best of both worlds — access to incredible deals plus the ability to have groceries delivered right to their door."

Through the integration, Grocery Dealz users browsing deals in the app can seamlessly select delivery via Instacart, ensuring their savings translate into an effortless, time-saving shopping journey. The integration also expands reach for participating retailers, connecting them to motivated, deal-seeking shoppers ready to complete purchases online.

This announcement comes on the back of a major move by Grocery Dealz by bringing on Matt Goynes, industry powerhouse as Co-Founder & Co-CEO to help fuel growth. "This integration is the first of many big announcements to come for Grocery Dealz in the near future," stated Goynes.

About Grocery Dealz

Grocery Dealz is a leading mobile platform that helps shoppers discover the best grocery deals, save money, and shop smarter. By connecting consumers with top retailers and brands, Grocery Dealz transforms the way people engage with everyday essentials, combining savings with convenience in one seamless app experience.

Media Contact

Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz, 1 214-714-6896, [email protected], www.grocerydealz.com

SOURCE Grocery Dealz