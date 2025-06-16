Grocery Dealz launches DFW Market with 'Thousand Dollars Worth of Free Groceries' Sweepstakes

"Our platform helps you compare prices across stores and products, and complete purchases through your preferred retailer's app. It's grocery savings all in one app—and it's free." Post this

"This app is for the mom already doing everything to stretch her grocery budget," said Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz co-founder and CEO. "We're not here to teach you how to save—we're here to make saving fairer, faster, and less frustrating."

Real-Time Price Comparisons, Real Fast, Real Savings

Grocery Dealz streamlines the grocery shopping experience by automating what families currently do manually. The app delivers:

Real-time price comparisons across local grocery stores

Ability to compare products so you can find the best price

Smart product suggestions when preferred items aren't on sale

Direct integration with retailer apps for seamless checkout

This powerful yet effortless user experience was built with the help of digital product experts at InspiringApps.

Making Life Easier, One Grocery Trip at a Time

Grocery Dealz is launching in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, offering local residents first access to the platform through the sweepstakes campaign. The app represents a new approach to grocery savings—one that respects shoppers' intelligence and time.

"It can be very time-consuming to coupon clip and find the best deals," explains Waldroup. "Our platform helps you compare prices across stores and products, and complete purchases through your preferred retailer's app. It's grocery savings all in one app—and it's free."

"We know DFW families are smart shoppers who deserve tools that respect their time and intelligence," Waldroup added. "This sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you for being part of our journey to make grocery shopping transparent and fair."

Sweepstakes Details

Prize: $1,000 Visa gift card

Visa gift card Winner Announced by July 21, 2025

How to Enter: How to Enter: Visit www.grocerydealz.com/freegroceries

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Only valid in select DFW market areas. Subject to complete official Grocery Dealz sweepstakes rules. Must be 18 or older. Offer valid from 6/16 - 7/7/2025.

Future Expansion Plans

Following the DFW launch, Grocery Dealz plans to evaluate user feedback and market response before expanding to additional Texas markets. The company's long-term vision includes nationwide availability and continued enhancement of its savings features.

About Grocery Dealz

Grocery Dealz is a grocery comparison shopping app dedicated to making grocery shopping more affordable and less stressful for American families. The mobile app uses AI technology to compare prices at local stores, as well as across products, and allows users to complete purchases through their preferred retailer. Co-founded by Dallas police officer Micheal Waldroup, the company is committed to helping families access affordable groceries without unnecessary complexity.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Investment Inquiries:

1-minute investor overview video link

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/grocery-dealz-llc

Media Contact

Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz, 1 214-714-6896, [email protected], www.grocerydealz.com

SOURCE Grocery Dealz