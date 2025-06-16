Grocery Dealz launches DFW Market with 'Thousand Dollars Worth of Free Groceries' Sweepstakes

Grocery Dealz, the new mobile app that helps save consumers time and money on their groceries through price comparison, today announced its '$1,000 Worth of Free Groceries' sweepstakes to celebrate their launch in the Dallas-Fort Worth Texas market.
DALLAS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grocery Dealz, the new mobile app that helps save consumers time and money on their groceries through price comparison, today announced its '$1,000 Worth of Free Groceries' sweepstakes to celebrate their launch in the Dallas-Fort Worth Texas market.
From June 16 through July 7, DFW residents can enter to win $1,000 worth of Free Groceries, while gaining early access to the Grocery Dealz platform. The app uses AI technology to streamline grocery savings by providing real-time price comparisons and automating the digital checkout process, linking consumers to their preferred retailer websites to complete their purchase.
"This app is for the mom already doing everything to stretch her grocery budget," said Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz co-founder and CEO. "We're not here to teach you how to save—we're here to make saving fairer, faster, and less frustrating."
Real-Time Price Comparisons, Real Fast, Real Savings
Grocery Dealz streamlines the grocery shopping experience by automating what families currently do manually. The app delivers:
- Real-time price comparisons across local grocery stores
- Ability to compare products so you can find the best price
- Smart product suggestions when preferred items aren't on sale
- Direct integration with retailer apps for seamless checkout
This powerful yet effortless user experience was built with the help of digital product experts at InspiringApps.
Making Life Easier, One Grocery Trip at a Time
Grocery Dealz is launching in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, offering local residents first access to the platform through the sweepstakes campaign. The app represents a new approach to grocery savings—one that respects shoppers' intelligence and time.
"It can be very time-consuming to coupon clip and find the best deals," explains Waldroup. "Our platform helps you compare prices across stores and products, and complete purchases through your preferred retailer's app. It's grocery savings all in one app—and it's free."
"We know DFW families are smart shoppers who deserve tools that respect their time and intelligence," Waldroup added. "This sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you for being part of our journey to make grocery shopping transparent and fair."
Sweepstakes Details
- Prize: $1,000 Visa gift card
- Winner Announced by July 21, 2025
- How to Enter: How to Enter: Visit www.grocerydealz.com/freegroceries
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Only valid in select DFW market areas. Subject to complete official Grocery Dealz sweepstakes rules. Must be 18 or older. Offer valid from 6/16 - 7/7/2025.
Future Expansion Plans
Following the DFW launch, Grocery Dealz plans to evaluate user feedback and market response before expanding to additional Texas markets. The company's long-term vision includes nationwide availability and continued enhancement of its savings features.
About Grocery Dealz
Grocery Dealz is a grocery comparison shopping app dedicated to making grocery shopping more affordable and less stressful for American families. The mobile app uses AI technology to compare prices at local stores, as well as across products, and allows users to complete purchases through their preferred retailer. Co-founded by Dallas police officer Micheal Waldroup, the company is committed to helping families access affordable groceries without unnecessary complexity.
Press Contact:
Investment Inquiries:
1-minute investor overview video link
https://www.linkedin.com/company/grocery-dealz-llc
Media Contact
Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz, 1 214-714-6896, [email protected], www.grocerydealz.com
SOURCE Grocery Dealz
