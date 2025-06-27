Grocery Dealz Officially Launches in Texas: The First Holistic Grocery Price Comparison App

"We like to think we are giving the consumer the CHOICE to choose their retailer and their savings; some consumers might not switch for anything less than $20 savings while others would gladly switch stores just to save $5" said Micheal Waldroup. Post this

With a simple, user-friendly experience, shoppers can:

Search for the groceries they need

Compare prices and availability across nearby stores

Checkout with their favorite retailer, with our help every step of the way

Rising Grocery Prices

According to USDA Economic Research, "From 2020 to 2024, the all-food Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 23.6 percent, a higher increase than the all-items CPI, which grew 21.2 percent over the same period." With grocery prices seemingly higher than ever, Americans are in dire need for savings at the grocery store. "It's the sole reason I created this app," says Micheal Waldroup, Co-CEO of Grocery Dealz. Consumers are now demanding transparency from grocery retailers on their prices, whether its inflation or tariff mark ups; Grocery Dealz can help!

How it Works

Users can set a custom shopping radius between 1 and 10 miles, allowing them to see which stores around them offer the best deals in real time. Next, users will select a store to begin building a shopping list with, searching and adding products to their Cart. Once their cart is complete users can select "Compare Now"; which is "where the magic happens" stated Micheal Waldroup, Co-CEO of Grocery Dealz. Our engines use AI to look at all the grocery stores around the consumer and instantaneously compare their shopping cart. Consumers will then be able to see the full shopping cart prices across all the stores around them and then choose which store to shop at. "We like to think we are giving the consumer the CHOICE to choose their retailer and their savings; some consumers might not switch for anything less than $20 savings while others would gladly switch stores just to save $5" said Micheal Waldroup.

Checkout Feature Now Available

Included within the Grocery Dealz app is the option to take your completed comparison shopping list in-store to buy; or Checkout online with your preferred retailer. "We wanted to make the online shopping process seamless after a user compares", said Micheal Waldroup. Upon selecting "Checkout" with your selected retailer, we will take the user into that retailer's mobile website to finish and complete their purchase. Micheal Waldroup, Co-CEO of Grocery Dealz stated "While we aren't completing the checkout process ourselves, we are helping the user every step of the way with their selected retailer.

Where Can I Get It

Grocery Dealz is now available for free download on IOS devices in the Apple store. The Android version of the mobile app is currently in production and is slated to launch in Q4 2025 just in time for the holidays.

Media Contact

Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz, 1 214-714-6896, [email protected], www.grocerydealz.com

