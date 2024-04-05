Grocery Shopii Teams with Stetson University's Hatter Angel Network

"The Hatter Angel Network affords our students an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly in investment decision-making processes. This hands-on experience is invaluable and distinctively enriches our students' education." Post this

In December 2023, students in Stetson's Venture Capital and Angel Investment Program (ENTP 452), led by Professor Bill Andrews, PhD, conducted due diligence on Grocery Shopii. Following their review, members of the Hatter Angel Network invested more than $100,000 in January 2024, marking the network's sixth and latest portfolio investment.

To date, the network's total investments have surpassed $1.15 million over three years. Alongside Stetson's Roland George Investment Program, which concentrates on equities and fixed income, Stetson's business school offers comprehensive investment courses covering everything from early-stage startups to post-IPO companies. This broad scope provides students with practical experience in deal flow, diligence, valuations and portfolio management, with many graduates securing positions in investment banking, international business and venture capital.

Monica Mendoza, Associate Dean of Stetson's School of Business Administration, highlighted the program's impact, saying, "The Hatter Angel Network affords our students an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly in investment decision-making processes. This hands-on experience is invaluable and distinctively enriches our students' education."

Aziel Aigbogun, a student who participated in the diligence process for Grocery Shopii, shared his perspective: "The Hatter Angel Network and ENTP 452 introduced me to the venture capital world, enhancing my education and providing me with experience in evaluating companies both qualitatively and quantitatively. Meeting CEOs like Katie Hotze has been enlightening, and we're excited about adding Grocery Shopii to our portfolio."

The Hatter Angel Network also recently increased its investment in Streann Media, a company that has developed a patent-pending technology for next-generation streaming services combining AI, augmented reality, and social content platforms. Milt Douglass, co-founder of the Hatter Angels, emphasized the network's diversified investment strategy and the significant role of student analysts from Stetson.

About the Hatter Angel Network

Founded in 2020 by Stetson alumni Dan Glunt ('93) and Milt Douglass ('82 and '83), along with faculty member Dr. Bill Andrews, the Hatter Angel Network includes more than 30 active members. The network invests in various industries and verticals. Alumni interested in participating can learn more at http://www.hatterangels.com.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. It focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community, helping students develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University ranks No. 4 on U.S. News & World Report's 2024 list of Best Regional Universities (South) and is one of The Princeton Review's Best 389 Colleges for 2024.

Media Contact

Cory Lancaster, Stetson University, 386-822-7214, [email protected], www.stetson.edu

Twitter

SOURCE Stetson University