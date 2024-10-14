GroGuru Named as a Finalists for the Louis Dreyfus Company Climate Resilience Prize!

GroGuru is thrilled to be included as a finalist for the LDC Climate Resilience Prize! A key focus of GroGuru is to drive a sustainable future for our farmers and our planet, and it is an honor to be recognized by LDC and MassChallenge as a global leader amongst startups in this area. Post this

"GroGuru is thrilled to be included as a finalist for the LDC Climate Resilience Prize!", said Patrick Henry, president and CEO at GroGuru. "A key focus of our company is to drive a sustainable future for our farmers and our planet, and it is an honor to be recognized by LDC and MassChallenge as a global leader amongst startups in this area."

To register for the event, use this link: https://bit.ly/MCCHAwards2024 #MCCH24

As a global agricultural merchant and processor, LDC helps provide sustenance for a growing population, working to create fair and sustainable value.

A nonprofit, MassChallenge connects startups, experts, corporations, and communities to grow and transform businesses and economies.

The LDC Climate Resilience Prize is an unconditional and non-dilutive CHF 100,000 cash prize to support startups working to drive climate resilience in agriculture and food value chains.

About GroGuru

GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and water monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.

GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution for continuous root zone monitoring of the crop and soil to farmers that enables optimal crop process control, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) marketed as GroGuru® InSites.

GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables the permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.

Media Contact

Patrick Henry, GroGuru, Inc., 1 8587615499, [email protected], GroGuru, Inc.

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE GroGuru, Inc.