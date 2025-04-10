Grokstream Recognized in Two Gartner® Market Guides for Its Grok® AIOps Solution

"To us, this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering disruptive and forward-thinking AI solutions that enhance efficiency, resilience, and the future of IT and network operations." -- Josh Kindiger, President, Grokstream Post this

According to Gartner, "event intelligence solutions (EIS—formerly referred to as AIOps platforms—apply AI to augment, accelerate, and automate responses to signals detected from digital services." Gartner states: "EISs (formerly AIOps platforms) are primarily targeted at IT operations teams or the network operations center (NOC), as they attempt to optimize their response to events and alerts from a portfolio of monitoring and observability tools."

Meanwhile, Gartner defines "the market of artificial intelligence (AI) in communications service provider (CSP) network operations as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products with offerings in the form of capabilities embedded in CSP-specific operational technology (OT) applications or industry-agnostic horizontal applications. These products enable AI/machine learning (ML)-based network operations in CSPs."

"These solutions enable CSPs to harness AI for advanced network operations, making Grokstream's recognition in this space a testament to our growing impact across both enterprise IT and telecommunications sectors," said Kindiger.

About Grokstream

Grokstream's award-winning AI Operations (AIOps) solutions blend predictive, causal, and generative AI to offer innovative self-healing capabilities to leading organizations, including managed services providers, communication service providers, and global enterprises in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other industries. The company's flagship platform, Grok™ AIOps, features a cognitive learning architecture that delivers unmatched noise compression, incident prediction, proactive resolution, and intelligent automation for self-healing. Diverging from conventional AIOps solutions reliant on rigid rules-based approaches, Grok heralds a new era in AIOps with its adaptive learning model.

To learn more about Grokstream, visit https://grokstream.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, contact Payal Kindiger at [email protected]

Grok is a registered trademark of Grokstream LLC.

