Grokstream's Cognitive Grok® AI Platform Selected by Cirion Technologies to Power AI-Driven, Predictive Operations Across Latin America's Digital Infrastructure

"By reducing noise, surfacing and eliminating recurring problems, and predicting failures before they impact customers, Grok gives our teams the agentic AI foundation we need to operate at scale today and into the future." -- Paul Choiseul, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Cirion Technologies Post this

"Our customers — enterprises, hyperscalers, carriers, governments, and datacenter operators across Latin America — depend on us for resilient, always-on connectivity. As we expand our high-capacity network footprint and the connectivity we deliver to our valued customers across the region, we needed an operational intelligence layer that could keep pace," said Paul Choiseul, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Cirion Technologies. "Grok moves us decisively beyond traditional monitoring. By reducing noise, surfacing and eliminating recurring problems, and predicting failures before they impact customers, Grok gives our teams the agentic AI foundation we need to operate at scale today and into the future."

Pilot Outcomes

During the pilot phase, Cirion and Grokstream demonstrated meaningful operational gains, including:

Significant reduction in alert noise by correlating telemetry across network, transport, and managed services domains into a single, prioritized operational view.

Identification and removal of recurring incidents by surfacing the underlying patterns and root causes behind chronic, repeat-offender problems that traditional monitoring missed.

Earlier detection of emerging issues across network, transport, and infrastructure layers, enabling preventative action before customer-facing service impact.

Faster triage and resolution of multi-signal events, improving mean-time-to-understand and operational decision-making for Cirion's NOC and IT teams.

A scalable foundation for predictive maintenance and agentic automation as Cirion expands its high-capacity connectivity footprint and brings new network capacity online across Latin America.

Why Cirion Selected Grok

Grokstream delivers a unique set of advantages for Cirion's operations:

Predictive intelligence for AI-era infrastructure. Grok detects emerging network, transport, and infrastructure issues before impact, helping Cirion reduce avoidable incidents and protect customer SLAs as workload density and high-power AI deployments increase across the region.

Continuous learning across complex, multi-domain telemetry. Rather than relying on static thresholds, Grok continuously learns normal behavior across connectivity, transport, and managed service domains — maintaining accuracy as Cirion's footprint, customer base, and technology mix grow.

Noise reduction with actionable, system-level insight. By correlating high volumes of telemetry in real time, Grok significantly cuts alert noise and accelerates understanding of multi-signal events, enabling faster, more confident operational response.

Recurring-problem elimination. Grok surfaces the chronic, repeating issues that quietly consume operational capacity, enabling Cirion's teams to permanently remove them rather than repeatedly remediate them.

Agentic AI for autonomous-ready operations. Grok serves as a foundational intelligence layer that evolves alongside Cirion's roadmap — progressing from proactive operations toward predictive, preventative, and increasingly autonomous management of network and managed services.

Seamless integration into Cirion's existing operational ecosystem. Grok integrates directly with Cirion's network management, observability, ITSM, and ticketing systems — delivering intelligence without requiring rip-and-replace changes to existing tools.

Executive visibility and confidence at scale. Grok translates complex operational data into clear, executive-level insight, enabling Cirion's leadership to confidently scale operations across seven countries (and beyond) without proportionally increasing operational overhead.

Setting Cirion Up for the AI Era

With Grok in production, Cirion is positioned to deliver the predictable, high-performance experience its customers expect — even as the underlying technology landscape grows more complex. The partnership directly supports Cirion's strategy to strengthen the connectivity backbone that will enable Latin America to advance in the adoption of AI and equips Cirion's operations teams with the agentic intelligence required to run a modern, multi-country, multi-domain network.

"Cirion is setting the standard for what modern, AI-ready operations look like in Latin America," stated Casey Kindiger, CEO of Grokstream. "By embedding continuous learning, causal reasoning, and agentic AI into the heart of their operations, Cirion is positioned to deliver superior customer experience, scale efficiently, and stay ahead of the operational complexity that comes with AI-era infrastructure. We're proud to partner with their team on this journey."

About Cirion Technologies

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and connectivity provider in Latin America, serving more than 6,200 enterprise, government, hyperscaler, carrier, and datacenter customers across the region. With over 105,000 km of fiber, the region's leading high-capacity datacenter connectivity for datacenter operators, and 24x7x365 managed services across seven countries, Cirion empowers organizations throughout Latin America to accelerate their digital transformation. For more information, visit www.ciriontechnologies.com.

About Grokstream

Grokstream's award-winning Grok® platform combines predictive, causal, and generative AI with agentic capabilities to help organizations prevent incidents, reduce noise, and eliminate recurring problems — advancing toward autonomous operations. Built on a continuously learning architecture, Grok adapts to each customer's environment to detect issues earlier and drive more efficient, resilient operations across complex, distributed systems.

To learn more about Grokstream, visit www.grokstream.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Grok® is a registered trademark of Grokstream.

Media Contact

Payal Seth Kindiger, Grokstream, 1 949-370 2211, [email protected], https://www.grokstream.com/

SOURCE Grokstream