Gronk Is Back in Action and Feeling Better Than Ever Thanks to DNA Vibe

In a new campaign, Gronk shares his straightforward perspective on why he's all‑in with DNA Vibe. Post this

Their contrasting styles make a complex subject approachable. Kamel explains the technology, while Gronk focuses on what matters to him: how DNA Vibe fits into his routine and helps him keep doing more of what he loves in the most important game of all — life.

Gronk's historic career has shattered barriers and redefined excellence. He has become synonymous with intensity and dependability. Like all champions, he has also dealt with injury, recovery, and reinvention. In the video, he draws on those experiences — and his trademark humor — for a refreshingly straightforward conversation about feeling good and getting back in the game, whatever that game might be. Everyone, regardless of age, interests or walk of life, deserves to live life at their highest potential, and that's a mission Gronk is putting his strength behind.

"What I do know is that I'm feeling good, like the best I've ever felt, because of this device, DNA Vibe," Gronkowski says.

The humorous, high‑energy campaign was created by the team at Amusement Park Entertainment. The media and entertainment agency's founder, Jimmy Smith, is a trailblazing creative force known for his iconic work for Gatorade and Nike.

Later this quarter, Gronk will make select appearances at retail locations, local events and community activations across the United States. Beginning after Labor Day and continuing through the football and holiday seasons, these experiences will encourage people to conquer their limits, stay active and live life more fully while introducing DNA Vibe to communities across America.

"Gronk's experience as an athlete, along with his focus on staying active and fully embracing life beyond football, reflects our belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life," said DNA Vibe founder and CEO Perry Kamel.

ABOUT DNA VIBE

DNA Vibe is a purpose‑driven health and wellness technology company and a pioneer in patented regenerative‑energy health tech. DNA Vibe's patented multimode wearable is defining a new class of advanced health and wellness technology. Its technology is backed by scientific research, clinical evaluations, and real‑world experience from athletes, health professionals, and hundreds of thousands of everyday moms, dads, grandparents, and kids. DNA Vibe's mission is to make the world a better place — one better life and one better community at a time. Its products are manufactured through a revolutionary community‑based model that restores opportunity and economic vitality to local communities across the country and around the world. Learn more at DNAVibe.com.

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray, DNA Vibe, 1 5129708310, [email protected], www.dnavibe.com

SOURCE DNA Vibe