Gronstedt Group Secures Groundbreaking U.S. Navy Partnerships, Revolutionizing Military Training Simulations

Gronstedt Group secures two groundbreaking partnerships with the U.S. Navy, revolutionizing military training through portable gaming PCs and AI-powered undersea wargames. These innovative solutions promise to enhance sailor readiness and operational effectiveness, marking a significant leap forward in military simulation technology.

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gronstedt Group, a leader in immersive learning solutions, is proud to announce two groundbreaking partnerships with the U.S. Navy. These collaborations mark a significant advancement in Navy training simulations and military preparedness.

Handheld Gaming PC Submarine Trainer

Under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contract, Gronstedt Group is delivering next-generation Navy training simulations via handheld gaming PCs. This portable solution provides Sailors with realistic, hands-on practice exactly when and where they need it—even in the confined spaces of a submarine.

AI-Powered Undersea Wargame Development

The company has also been selected for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop an advanced undersea naval wargame. In collaboration with the Naval Postgraduate School, Gronstedt Group will create an AI-powered simulation designed to transform training with unmatched realism, immersion, scalability, and flexibility. This innovative wargame will simulate complex undersea scenarios, providing Sailors with unparalleled training experiences.

"Elevating Navy readiness requires a fresh approach from a small, agile, non-traditional DoD vendor, and we're uniquely positioned to lead this transformation," said Anders Gronstedt, President of Gronstedt Group.

About Gronstedt Group

From Walmart aisles to Navy decks, Gronstedt Group pioneered training simulations that accelerate performance for global leaders. Its team of veteran 3D artists, game designers, and learning specialists delivers innovative learning experiences and outsized ROI to Fortune 50 companies and DoD clients. Discover more at www.gronstedtgroup.com.

