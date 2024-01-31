Grooming Company 'Smoosh' Launches With a Better Way to Scrub Up

"It was about time for something innovative to surround natural soap. It's our mission to bring an end to wasteful loofahs, body wash containers, and slippery, soggy, leftover soap bar bits" - Co-founder Adam Simone Post this

Smoosh's proprietary cold-process natural soaps fit securely inside the Body Smoosh, cleverly designed to utilize every last sud by "smooshing" the last of your soap sliver atop your fresh bar, stretching the product and your dollar further.

Smoosh Bar Soaps are vegan and cruelty-free, hand-made with natural ingredients like sweet almond and coconut oils and nourishing shea butter. To enhance user convenience, Smoosh offers an attachable Back Scrubber Handle, designed to facilitate lathering in challenging areas, making it particularly beneficial for those with limited mobility and scrubbing up hard-to-reach places.

The concept originated from the necessity for a more effective method of lathering during shaving and their commitment to reducing single-use plastics. As the idea evolved, Smoosh transformed into a comprehensive, enhanced, zero-waste bathing experience that caters to everyone and every body.

Inventors and co-founders behind Smoosh, Adam Simone and Adam Hahn are driven by reinventing everyday products and challenging the status quo through innovative design. They disrupted the four billion dollar shaving industry with their zero-waste grooming products when they launched their first company, LEAF Shave in 2018. Now, they eagerly anticipate broadening their horizons and expanding beyond shaving care to body care with the launch of Smoosh.

Smoosh is leading the charge in making your bathroom vanity more eco-friendly by chipping away at the 300 million pounds of plastics the grooming industry produces yearly. On launching Smoosh, Co-founder Adam Simone said, "The world needs to permanently break up with plastic bottles and liquid body wash and rediscover the power of the bar. It was about time for something innovative to surround natural soap, helping people to make that transition and to stick with it. It's our mission to bring an end to wasteful loofahs, body wash containers, and slippery, soggy, leftover soap bar bits."

Smoosh products can be purchased online at getsmoosh.com. Body Smoosh ($29), the embedded-soap silicone body scrubber is available in four colorways; Black, Blue, Sage, and Pink – and includes your first pack of soap. Attachable Back Scrubber Handle accessory ($15) is available in matching colors, and the Smoosh Soap Bars contain two three-ounce bars ($9), available in a variety of scents including Cedarwood Bergamot, Amber Santal, Citrus Ocean, Seasalt Orchid and unscented for those with extra skin sensitivities.

ABOUT SMOOSH: Invented by two engineers on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics one shower at a time. Smoosh's zero-waste accessories will cut into the 400 million plastic loofahs and 1 billion plastic body wash bottles from the landfill each year. It can be daunting to make your daily habits more eco-friendly, and that's why Smoosh reimagined a lathering tool from the ground up, making it more efficient and effective for you and the environment; encouraging sustainable, eco-minded grooming habits with tools that just work better.

