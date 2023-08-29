Groopit Earns SOC 2 Compliance, Reaffirming Commitment to Highest Security Standards

"From our inception, we've been dedicated to delivering a platform that turns employee insights into data and ensures that such vital data is highly safeguarded." Tammy Savage, CEO and co-founder of Groopit. Tweet this

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. This attestation, overseen by a top-tier CPA firm endorsed by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, confirms Groopit's adherence to the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria. Specifically, Groopit:

Enforces SSO authentication with multi-factor protocols for application access.

Has implemented an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to promptly notify teams of potential security breaches.

Conducts yearly Risk Assessments to pinpoint threats and recalibrate service commitments, accompanied by actionable remediation plans.

Continuously scans all external systems for vulnerabilities and engages third-party penetration testing annually.

Has established and annually tests a Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan.

Ensures comprehensive security policy acknowledgment by all staff and contractors, complete with an annual review process.

Has implemented close to 200 controls required to achieve SOC2 attestation.

As more businesses turn to cloud-based services like Groopit to collect and process sensitive and confidential data, it is critical that they do so in a way that ensures the security of their data. Our customers bear this responsibility on their shoulders every day, and Groopit is steadfast in its commitment to support them in it.

To learn more about Groopit's commitment to privacy and security, visit https://groopit.co/product-privacy-and-security/.

About Groopit

Groopit is the leading provider of crowdsolving software, a new category of enterprise SaaS software that transforms how people come together to solve problems. With Groopit, front-line employees share real-time data to illuminate a problem, and everyone involved is empowered to make better, faster decisions. To learn more about Groopit, visit https://groopit.co/.

