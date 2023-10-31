Ground-Breaking Study Confirms CurraNZ Proprietary Blackcurrant Extract, Enzans™, Increases Fat Burning by up to 61% Without Exercise

"This is extraordinary data. If you're trying to increase all your healthy habits and using diet and exercise to lose weight, without doing anything extra," said Lead Researcher Mark Willems,Professor in Exercise Physiology at the University of Chichester Post this

The discovery shows how Enzans blackcurrant extract can increase fat burning up to 61% in sedentary adults. For the individuals in the study, the cumulative effects over a year would burn an additional 11 – 45 lbs of fat, without breaking a sweat. "Plus, we have seen in exercise-based studies that it is even more beneficial in women, so we can expect this to be of benefit in both genders," Willems said.

In the study, researchers tested 16 healthy and physically active males at rest, following 14 days' intake of 600mg of the CurraNZ supplement, which delivers 210mg of Enzans, the proprietary bio actives in the blackcurrant extract.

Findings showed intake of 210mg of Enzans led to:

Average fat burning increase of 21%

Individual response of up to 61%

Three out of four people exhibiting improved fat burning capacity

"This is extraordinary data. If you're trying to increase all your healthy habits and using diet and exercise to lose weight, it can be a significant tool for those seeking fat loss, without doing anything extra," Willems said.

However, for most people, diet and exercise regimes are often unsuccessful, so easy, cost-effective health strategies for inactive adults are of great interest for weight management strategies as well as the fight against Type 2 Diabetes, which Enzans has demonstrated in previous studies.

Described by researchers as an 'extraordinary health finding for daily life', three-quarters of the participants displayed fat burning improvements normally associated with one to three months of daily endurance exercise.

Professor Willems added, "I'm in favour of whole foods that contain polyphenols, but the problem is it's hard to know how many anthocyanins that you are consuming in fresh foods and you might not consume enough. With a standardised blackcurrant extract, you are receiving a known amount of bio actives that provide proven and favourable changes to energy metabolism, and these supplement studies consistently show exactly what a high-quality extract can do."

30 CurraNZ capsules retail for $39.99, available on Amazon.com or www.curranzusa.com

ABOUT CurraNZ:

CurraNZ® is a naturally sourced sports and health superfood supplement made from New Zealand blackcurrants. Each 300mg capsule delivers 105 mg of Enzans™, a proprietary, standardised dose of the bioactive anthocyanins and polyphenols found only in CurraNZ. New Zealand's strong sunlight, high UV levels and cold winters are unique environmental factors that create a berry with one of the highest anthocyanin levels in the world and 1.5 times the concentrations found in European-grown varieties. They have been shown in over 50 published clinical studies to provide a wide range of fast-acting health benefits, including enhanced blood sugar and insulin responses, cardiovascular health, and blood flow.

Reference

Two weeks daily intake of anthocyanin-rich New Zealand blackcurrant extract enhances whole-body resting fat oxidation during supine rest in healthy males,

Dietary Supplement and Nutraceuticals 2(8), 30-40, 2023. DOI: https://www.doi.org/10.31989/dsn.v2i8.1124

