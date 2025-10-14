Ground Network Solutions (GNS) Selected by Globalstar to Provide Comprehensive Field Services

Collaboration positions GNS as key infrastructure deployment partner for leading satellite communications provider

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ground Network Solutions (GNS), a specialized provider of field services for the satellite communications industry, announced today that it has been selected by Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) as its official network deployment partner. Under this agreement, GNS will deliver a wide range of services worldwide, including management of infrastructure deployment, antenna performance verification, gateway equipment assembly, and field installation.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for GNS as it expands its portfolio of customers to another major player in the satellite communications arena.

"We are proud to partner with Globalstar on this important initiative," said Rashid Bhatti, President, Ground Network Solutions. "Our team is committed to providing the technical excellence and on-the-ground support that Globalstar demands to provide the most reliable mobile satellite connectivity worldwide."

"Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality satellite communications across the globe," said Barbee Ponder, General Counsel & Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Globalstar. "Ground Network Solutions will help ensure that our ground infrastructure deployments and field operations will meet the highest standards of precision and expertise."

With proven experience in ground network engineering and deployment, GNS is positioned to support Globalstar's expansion and ensure operational efficiency. The collaboration is already underway, with GNS teams supporting field activities across multiple Globalstar sites worldwide.

About Ground Network Solutions (GNS)

Ground Network Solutions (GNS) enables its customers and partners to deliver robust, mission-critical communications networks. The company deploys high quality ground station networks for satellite communications operators and infrastructure-providers worldwide. GNS is comprised of seasoned experts in field systems engineering, project management, construction management and installation.

The company is the exclusive supplier of field services for multiple leading players in the satellite communications industry and has a strong track record of deploying globally dispersed ground networks, delivering the highest standard of quality while meeting challenging project goals. With its vast network of technical and management services professionals in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, and relationships built over two and a half decades, GNS is well equipped to take on deployments of any size and complexity.

For more information, visit www.groundnetworksolutions.com.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RANTM and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOTTM for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprise, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

To learn more, visit www.globalstar.com.

Humaira Umbreen, Ground Network Solutions, LLC, 1 240-678-9000

