Groundbreaking 5-Year Bourbon Climate Experiment by Milam & Greene called "The Answer" Introduced

"We wanted to better understand how temperature fluctuation between the two environments influences flavor extraction in our whiskey, so one of the first activities we did together as a team was lay down these barrels in two states in 2019," says Heather Greene, CEO and Master Blender at Milam & Greene. "The popular hypothesis that the hotter, drier climate significantly differentiates Texas bourbon across the board with higher oak extraction compared to a Kentucky bourbon is a good one, and now you can taste it. I encourage other distilleries in Texas to iterate on our findings, though, and I suspect many will come up with similar results. This is exciting."

Bardstown has colder winters with an average temperature of 40°F in January, warm summers with an average temperature of 86.5°F in July, and higher humidity ranging from 65 to 85%. Higher humidity promotes slower evaporation at 2-4%, creating a final proof of 108 in the Kentucky-aged sample.

The climate in Blanco is warmer with milder winters, averaging a temperature of 60°F in January, record hot summers during the experiment, averaging a temperature of 93.7°F in July, and lower humidity ranging from 50–60%. The rapid and dramatic temperature changes that happen within just a month in Blanco are also worth noting, compared with Kentucky. The evaporation rate in Blanco was often greater than 10% per year, producing a natural final proof of 116.

Milam & Greene Whiskey conducted interim sensory analyses, and then a final sensory and chemical analysis after five years to measure differences in 10 compounds that correlate with sensory elements in the whiskey. The results are intriguing. There were differences in the ppm (parts per million) of all naturally occurring compounds measured, such as acetaldehyde, methanol, propanol, ethyl acetate, butanol, furfural, phenylethyl alcohol, and variants of methyl butanol and methyl propanol. Compounds that produce woodier characteristics on the palate showed a higher ppm in the Texas-aged Bourbon than the fruitier, flowery "estery" notes of the Kentucky-aged bourbon.

"Individually, each bourbon is delicious, and batched together, the combined bourbons also create gorgeous, complex whiskey," says Greene. "This experiment puts a spotlight on everything we do at Milam & Greene as we bring together the best casks aged in different states, or as in our sell-out Wildlife Collection, bringing whiskey down to Blanco to age for extra flavor extraction. We understand how to get the best characteristics of whiskey from each state to shine through in a blend. Our team emphasizes that while the chemical analysis of the whiskey is exciting, nothing compares to the human experience of nosing and tasting."

This study opens the door for further research using advanced techniques. Greene and team plan to age barrels in different parts of Texas as well as ship their Texas pot-distilled whiskey to Kentucky.

"I hope this ignites a lively conversation amongst our friends and colleagues in whiskey making," says Greene. "This is a story of how nature writes itself into whiskey."

Milam & Greene "The Answer" Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Milam & Greene "The Answer" is sold with two 375ml bottles of the bourbon aged in Kentucky and Texas, packaged in a bespoke wooden box. This limited-edition Milam & Greene "The Answer" Straight Bourbon was distilled at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky, with a mash bill of 70% corn, 8% malted barley, and 22% malted rye. The two-bottle set presents a unique opportunity for people to do a comparative taste test.

A taste comparison between the two will help consumers better understand the differences between a whiskey with more oak extraction versus a whiskey with fruitier, floral characteristics. Blending the two bourbons in a glass will be a fun experience, allowing consumers to find their own perfect balance between the Texas and Kentucky variants.

Pricing and Availability

Milam & Greene "The Answer" Straight Bourbon Whiskey set of two 375ml-bottles packaged in a bespoke wooden box is available for a suggested retail price of $149.99 on the Milam & Greene website, at select retailers, and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 12:00 PM CDT on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. With just 800 cases available nationally, this exclusive release is anticipated to sell out quickly. Keep informed about all Milam & Greene Whiskey limited releases by signing up for the Ampersand (&) Society loyalty program, watching the countdown clock on the website, and following on Facebook and Instagram.

Milam & Greene "The Answer" Release Party

Milam & Greene Whiskey invites the public to celebrate the introduction of "The Answer" at its Release Party at the distillery.

When: 12:00 to 5:00 PM CDT, Saturday, May 31, 2025

Where: Milam & Greene Whiskey Distillery, 208 Carlie Ln, Blanco, TX 78606

78606 What: The release party will feature Texas Hill Country BBQ available for purchase from a food truck, photo booth, scavenger hunt, live music by Kayla Jane & Drew Moreland from 12:00 to 3:00 PM , and David Rioux & Friends from 3:30 to 6:00 PM . Two-bottle sets of "The Answer" Straight Bourbon will be available for purchase while supplies last.

About Milam & Greene Distillery

Nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Milam & Greene Distillery is redefining American whiskey with its bold creativity and commitment to craftsmanship. Combining time-honored traditions with innovative techniques, the distillery produces award-winning bourbon and rye that's available in 19 states and counting. For more information about Milam & Greene and their critically acclaimed whiskies, visit milamandgreenewhiskey.com.

Media Contact

