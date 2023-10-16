Groundbreaking AI Collaboration Announced Between Hunova.com and Prios LLC, A Ray Dalio Company

Hunova's AI combined with Ray Dalio's thinking on success and Dr. Adam Grant's science of motivation could transform the way people succeed in life through a faster, and accurate understanding of themselves and others without having to take biased, time-consuming tests. Tweet this

Hunova Labs, a subsidiary of Hunova.com, led by Dr. Harold Goldstein, specializes in developing proprietary AI solutions that leverage Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Deep Learning engines to uncover predictive signals through multi-modal analysis. Dr. Goldstein, a recognized expert in the design of assessments that are both accurate and fair, noted that "this collaboration could help accelerate the use of AI to assess people in a manner that promotes and respects diversity."

Hunova CEO and Founder Arthur Tisi commented on the impact of the partnership: "The Principles You assessment is a fantastic platform created by an exemplary team with over 1 million users having already taken the assessment. Our partnership bears the promise of a reimagined future where AI technologies transform the landscape of behavioral and personality assessments.

Together, let's unlock the secrets hidden within your words and shape the future of AI-driven personality analysis! Join us at https://principlesyou.com to receive your free personality assessment and to participate in this ground-breaking study.

