Groundbreaking AI-powered Workflow Assistant: HighGear Launches New Generative AI Tool to Assist with Workflow Creation

Unleash the power of generative AI with HighGear's latest transformative feature: Workflow Assistant. Imagine describing your ideal workflow and seeing it be generated right before your eyes in seconds, not the hours it would take for you to build it yourself. Post this

Workflow Assistant features a chat panel that allows administrators to effortlessly create fully functional workflows just by explaining what they need.

Need tweaks? No problem. Workflow Assistant can make further improvements to the workflow before it is published.

But that's not all – in addition to generating a fully functioning workflow diagram, Workflow Assistant will also auto-generate all the forms, fields, and statuses needed for the workflow, giving you the option to review and approve the creation of those new items or to reuse objects from existing workflows when publishing the generated workflow.

Whether you're a new admin or a seasoned pro, Workflow Assistant accelerates your workflow creation process, turning your needs into a functional workflow in an instant.

Interested in Scheduling a Demo? Visit the HighGear website to learn more and speak with our team about Workflow Assistant and our Enterprise Workflow Automation Platform.

