Groundbreaking AI-powered Workflow Assistant: HighGear Launches New Generative AI Tool to Assist with Workflow Creation

HighGear's Enterprise Workflow Automation Platform gets a groundbreaking boost with the launch of Workflow Assistant. A Generative AI Tool that streamlines workflow creation.
FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighGear, the original creator of a true no-code enterprise workflow platform, does it again. Introducing its groundbreaking AI-powered Workflow Assistant. This quantum leap forward delivers the first fully functional zero-code bridge from natural language to 100% production-ready workflows, and includes enhancements designed to make workflow creation more intuitive and efficient than ever before.
Workflow Assistant functions as your Workflow Creation Partner. You can develop AI Generated Workflows in seconds instead of the hours it would take to build them yourself. Imagine describing your ideal workflow and seeing it be generated right before your eyes.
Workflow Assistant features a chat panel that allows administrators to effortlessly create fully functional workflows just by explaining what they need.
Need tweaks? No problem. Workflow Assistant can make further improvements to the workflow before it is published.
But that's not all – in addition to generating a fully functioning workflow diagram, Workflow Assistant will also auto-generate all the forms, fields, and statuses needed for the workflow, giving you the option to review and approve the creation of those new items or to reuse objects from existing workflows when publishing the generated workflow.
Whether you're a new admin or a seasoned pro, Workflow Assistant accelerates your workflow creation process, turning your needs into a functional workflow in an instant.
Interested in Scheduling a Demo? Visit the HighGear website to learn more and speak with our team about Workflow Assistant and our Enterprise Workflow Automation Platform.
Media Contact
Brandon Grimes, HighGear, 1 301-788-9162, [email protected], https://highgear.com/
SOURCE HighGear
