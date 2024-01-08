Groundbreaking Allosaurus Discovery Revealed at Jurassic Mile® Dig Site in Wyoming Is Now on Display at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

"Other Allosaurus have been found with skin impressions in the past, but ours contains skin from parts of the body yet to be preserved. The skin is leathery and has scales like the feet of chickens or the body of crocodiles." Post this

This extraordinary discovery took place during the summer of 2020 but is just now on display for the public to see at The Children's Museum. This discovery demonstrates the incredible preservation at the fossil site—providing a unique window into the life of one of the top predators of the Jurassic Period.

The summer expedition was marked by the focused mission of the museum's dedicated team to excavate giant sauropod fossils, ensuring their readiness for the highly anticipated opening of the NEW Dinosphere® in 2022. The grand opening featured two massive sauropods, a testament to the richness of fossils at that dig site and the team's relentless dedication to uncover them and prepare them for display.

However, the surprises continued when an excavator, expanding the quarry, unearthed a set of Allosaurus bones and teeth in a previously unexplored layer of rock at the Jurassic Mile®. Further investigation revealed the skeleton in near total articulation—an extraordinary occurrence after 150 million years of environmental exposure, decay and natural forces.

What sets this find apart is the stone block containing the Allosaurus bones, preserved in the exact order and position they held when the dinosaur was alive—a rare phenomenon for such a large animal.

The Allosaurus, meaning "different lizard," was a carnivorous theropod (similar to the T. rex of the Cretaceous Period). It was the premier predator of the Jurassic Period. With sizes reaching up to 30 feet in length, these dinosaurs had hollow bones, three-toed feet, massive claws, and close to 80 serrated teeth.

This particular Allosaurus displayed signs of injuries such as a healing femur and infected tibia and fibula and provides valuable insights into the dangers and challenges faced by these creatures during their lifetime.

Over the last few years, the Allosaurus fossil was transported to Indianapolis, with different parts arriving in stages. In 2023, the skull, neck, and ribcage, along with incredibly rare skin impressions, were brought to The Children's Museum. "The skin is preserved in multiple parts of the body as impressions in the rock," said Dr. Joseph Frederickson, lead paleontologist, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "Other Allosaurus have been found with skin impressions in the past, but ours contains skin from parts of the body yet to be preserved. The skin is leathery and has scales like the feet of chickens or the body of crocodiles, not overlapping scales like lizards." The Children's Museum's paleontology team continues to work hard to piece together the fossil and the legs are now showcased in Dinosphere®.

Visitors can witness the ongoing preparation of the Allosaurus fossil in the R.B. Annis Mission Jurassic Paleo Lab, where our team continues to meticulously clear away the matrix surrounding the fossil, occasionally making new discoveries in the process. This process is vital for the thorough study and preservation of these rare treasures that provide invaluable insights into Earth's past and is a great example of science in action.

Media Contact

Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis