Groundbreaking Book Helps Educators Bring AI into the Classroom

A central theme of the book is that educators must shift their ethos of learning from product-based to process-based. "This book is a mix of beliefs, strategies, tools, and ideas about what I call 'AI-enhanced' learning," said Hooker. "As artificial intelligence transforms how we live, work, and learn," Hooker said, "this book explores how generative AI tools are disrupting classrooms while also unlocking new opportunities to enhance teaching and learning."

Learning Evolution gathers a wealth of information and opinion from more than 50 expert interviews and 500 teacher surveys, and models what it preaches by incorporating input from 50 different AI tools. The first half of the book focuses on foundational and strategic information, such as:

The history of AI;

How it is currently used in society,

Potential uses for AI in education,

The responsibility and ethics regarding AI use in schools, and

How to design AI-enhanced assessments.

The second half of the book delves into more practical applications, such as uses of large language models and image generators for a variety of users, including administrators, teachers, and students from early grades through higher education. The final chapters offer a wealth of AI tools that can boost productivity and creativity in a variety of contexts, complete with examples and usage scenarios for the classroom or a professional development session.

Throughout the book, Hooker demystifies undercovered topics such as bias within AI, which can occur when tools pull data from sources that are faulty or biased towards people of certain races, genders, ages, or other demographics. Hooker clearly makes the case that AI is only as effective as the people who create and interact with it.

As Thomas C. Murray, director of innovation for Future Ready Schools␧, writes in his foreword, "The book doesn't simply introduce us to the potential of AI in education; it humanizes it, as Hooker intricately unfolds a roadmap that navigates us through this new landscape; one where the student learning experience can be significantly enhanced. This isn't a handbook on how to layer on the latest and greatest technology; it's a heartfelt idea generator to take both teaching and learning deeper and to make a human-centered experience more relevant for the world in which we live."

About Carl Hooker

Carl Hooker has been an educator for over 25 years. He has held a variety of positions in multiple districts, from 1st-grade teacher to virtualization coordinator. As director of innovation & digital learning for the Eanes Independent School District, he utilized his background in both education and technology to bring a unique vision to the district and its programs. During his time in the position, he helped spearhead the LEAP (Learning and Engaging through Access and Personalization) which put 1:1 iPads into the hands of all K-12 students at Eanes.

Carl has been the author of multiple books including the 6-part ISTE book series titled Mobile Learning Mindset. These books focus on a different stakeholder and the role they play in a successful mobile learning initiative. His book Ready,Set, FAIL! focuses on strategies and techniques for educators to unlock creativity by risk-taking and embracing failure.

Carl also works as an advisor for multiple edtech start-up companies, and is a national advisor for the Future Ready Schools Initiative. He blogs regularly at HookEDonInnovation.com, guest authors a regular blog on Tech & Learning, and has written guest blogs for the Huffington Post and Edutopia. He's the host of five podcasts and is the co-founder of K12Leaders.com, a social network for educators. Learn more at CarlHooker.com.

