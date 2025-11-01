Groundbreaking Canine Detection Trial Confirms Ability to Isolate Odor of Invasive Golden Mussel Veligers

As Debi DeShon of Mussel Dogs noted, "The dogs had already been shown proficient in detection of the quagga and zebra mussel veligers so we were confident we would be successful, we just were surprised at how quick and effective they were." Post this

The research utilized eight detection dogs, all of whom were previously imprinted to the adult odors of Quagga, Zebra, and Golden Mussels, and veligers of Quagga and Zebra mussels. This established learning history allowed the dogs to rapidly generalize their detection skills to the veliger stage.

Veliger Sample Preparation

Golden Mussel veligers were sourced from plankton tows in Buckley Cove, Stockton, CA. Following a concentration process, which included filtering the water and allowing veligers to form a pellet, the concentrated samples were prepared in three Falcon Tubes:

Tube A: 740 veligers in 37ml of distilled water, resulting in 20 veligers/ml.



Tube B: 510 veligers in 30ml of distilled water, resulting in 17 veligers/ml.



Tube C: 810 veligers in 46ml of Negative Lake water, resulting in 18 veligers/ml.

All samples were left to "stew" overnight in a refrigerator to ensure optimal odor distribution before use.

Blind Trial Success

In Blind Trial 1, dogs were presented with four containers: a positive sample from Tube C 23ml of 18 veligers/ml in Negative Lake water, two negative samples of a current negative waterbody, and one negative sample of distilled water.

Accuracy: Seven of the eight dogs achieved 100% accuracy in correctly indicating the presence of the veliger odor.



Discrimination: The trial demonstrated the dogs' capacity to discriminate between golden mussel veligers mixed with negative lake water and the negative lake water alone.

This high-level accuracy significantly surpasses chance and validates the potential of using canines for screening water samples and gear that may contain microscopic life stages.

Implications and Future Research Needs

While Blind Trial 1 was a resounding success, a subsequent trial using a different veliger source, concentration, and background water demonstrated the critical need for standardized protocols.

Variable Impact: Blind Trial 2 used a much lower quantity 60 veligers compared to Blind Trial 1 405 veligers, along with different background water type and volume.



Generalization: Despite these variables, two of the six participating dogs successfully made the generalization and specificity leap, indicating high potential for operational deployment once consistent sampling methods are established.

As Debi DeShon of Mussel Dogs noted, "The dogs had already been shown proficient in detection of the quagga and zebra mussel veligers so we were confident we would be successful, we just were surprised at how quick and effective they were."

Mussel Dogs remains committed to advancing this technology to provide an efficient and reliable tool for resource managers to protect water infrastructure and natural environments from aquatic invasive species.

About Mussel Dogs

Mussel Dogs specializes in training detection dogs to locate adult Quagga, Zebra, and Golden Mussels, and, now, Golden Mussels in their veliger stages. They partner with state and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and academic institutions, offering inspection, education, and training services as a cost-effective and highly reliable solution to AIS management.

Media Contact

Debra DeShon, Mussel Dogs, 1 2098532812, [email protected], www.musseldogs.info

SOURCE Mussel Dogs