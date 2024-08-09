Groundbreaking Ceremony Kicks Off Construction of Hillsboro Hops Ballpark

"We are proud to collaborate with the Hops, the City of Hillsboro, and our design and construction partners to create a facility that is so much more than a baseball stadium," said Mike Clifford, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. Post this

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from key representatives from Major League Baseball, Arizona Diamondbacks, City of Hillsboro, Washington County, State of Oregon, Hillsboro Hops and Mortenson.

"We are so excited to get this construction underway. We have a world class design-build team with Mortenson leading the way," said K.L. Wombacher, President and General Manager of the Hillsboro Hops. "Turning them loose to build the best ballpark in the country is something we've all been working towards for the last 3-plus years and we're so grateful the day is finally here."

The 229,000-square-foot Hillsboro Hops Ballpark will feature 77,000 square feet of enclosed areas spread across three levels, along with 152,000 square feet of circulation areas, seating and party decks. Outdoor features will include an outfield berm area for seating, a kids' play zone, picnic areas and a beer garden. In addition, a 32-foot cantilevered canopy will provide guests with protection from rain and sun, ensuring the venue can comfortably accommodate events year-round. The new facility will accommodate 6,000 for baseball games and approximately 7,000 for other events, serving as a versatile venue for a wide range of activities, including concerts, food festivals, farmers' markets and community gatherings and festivals.

"We're here in this incredible moment because of visionary leaders and a regional and statewide effort that brought together partners from government, the tourism industry, the business community, and more with the goal of keeping minor league baseball in Hillsboro and keeping our beloved Hillsboro Hops," said City of Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway.

Mortenson is leading the design-build team alongside architect of record, SRG Partnership, and architect, Populous. Other team members include civil engineers ACMS Northwest and HHPR, structural engineer KPFF, landscape architect Mayer/Reed, electrical engineer OEG, mechanical and plumbing engineer Alliant Systems and fire protection designer Cosco Fire Protection. Mortenson is a leading sports builder including Target Field for the Minnesota Twins, the spring training facility for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies and the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

"We are proud to collaborate with the Hops, the City of Hillsboro, and our design and construction partners to create a facility that is so much more than a baseball stadium," said Mike Clifford, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. "This large-scale venue will provide jobs during construction and serve as a dynamic community gathering place that will benefit the region for years to come."

The $120 million Hillsboro Hops Ballpark project is funded through a combination of public and private sources: the Hops' ownership group is contributing $82 million, the City of Hillsboro is contributing $18 million via lodging taxes, the Oregon Legislature has committed $18 million, Washington County is providing $8 million and Explore Tualatin Valley is contributing $2 million.

For more information about the Hillsboro Hops Ballpark project and its progress, please visit this City of Hillsboro web page: Hillsboro Hops Ballpark Project.

About Mortenson

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional and energy sectors. Mortenson's expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across the U.S. with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.

About Hillsboro Hops

The 2014, 2015 & 2019 Champion Hillsboro Hops are the Single-A Advanced baseball affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball. The team's season runs from April to early September. The franchise relocated to Hillsboro in 2012 and began play in 2013 in a new state-of-the-art 4,500 capacity ballpark, Ron Tonkin Field. Follow the Hops on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HillsboroHops and on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @HillsboroHops.

About the City of Hillsboro

Hillsboro is one of Oregon's most diverse and dynamic cities, with a steadily growing population of just over 110,000. Known as the "high-tech hub of Oregon" or the "tallest tree in the Silicon Forest," Hillsboro has some of the best land, power, and water resources in the country. With more than three dozen parks and nature spaces, Hillsboro is consistently ranked nationally as one of the best places to live in the United States. Learn more at www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/

