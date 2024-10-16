Groundbreaking Doc "Potentially Dangerous" Airs on PBS Member Stations, Now Available for Streaming and DVD in Celebration of Italian American Heritage Month

"I'm so proud to give a voice to the people who were brave enough to share their stories... for the first time. This story has many modern-day implications we still grapple with... immigrants, immigration and justice with divisive debate and disagreement," states Zach Baliva, producer and director. Post this

"Potentially Dangerous" is a critically important film shining light on a story that was nearly lost to the ephemera of history. As an Italian American, I'm honored to help bring this film to a wide audience that will discover how the pertinent issues it raises are still applicable today," explains John Turturro, executive producer.

During World War II, the U.S government imposed severe restrictions on the freedoms of more than 600,000 Italian residents declaring them "enemy aliens" and labeling them "Potentially Dangerous." Many were placed under strict curfew, banned from their workplaces, evacuated from their homes and thousands were sent to internment camps in Montana, Texas and other locations. Despite having lived in the U.S. for decades, many of these individuals were denied legal representation and subjected to "loyalty hearings," held for the duration of the war. While Italians were the largest foreign-born group in the country at the time, most interned individuals were too afraid or ashamed to speak about their experiences until now. Although interned Italians were not charged with a crime, they were not allowed legal representation. They were subjected to "loyalty hearings" and held for the duration of the war. In the years following the war, most Italians refused to speak about what happened to them. Even 80+ years later, many chose to remain silent. Until now. For the first time on film, their stories are about to be heard, and the truth revealed.

"I'm so proud to give a voice to the people who were brave enough to share their stories with us for the first time. This story has many modern-day implications as we still grapple with issues of immigrants, immigration and justice with divisive debate and disagreement," states Zach Baliva, producer and director, "Potentially Dangerous."

Anthony and Joe Russo are among Hollywood's most acclaimed and successful directors having helmed TV sensations "Community" and "Arrested Development," as well as global blockbusters: "The Gray Man" (2022), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) and "Captain America: Civil War" (2016). The Russo Brothers will return to direct and produce both "Avengers: Doomsday" (2026) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2027) for Marvel Studios.

"This is an important and oftentimes overlooked era...our sincere thanks to the filmmakers for bringing this issue to light and preserving it for future generations," shares Joe Russo, director, co-founder, Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum Grant.

"Potentially Dangerous" now airs on select PBS stations on select dates nationwide - check local listings.

