Groundbreaking Doc "Potentially Dangerous" Airs on PBS Member Stations, Now Available for Streaming and DVD in Celebration of Italian American Heritage Month

Winner of the Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum, this explosive award-winning documentary from Executive Producer John Turturro reveals the never-before told stories about the 600,000 Italian immigrants in the US declared as "enemy aliens" by the US Government in 1942. Thousands were sent to internment camps around the US.
Produced through a grant from the Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum, the film had its world premiere at the Ferrara Film Festival in 2022 where it won the Best Documentary prize. Later that year, it won the Best Documentary award at its US premiere at the Little Rock Italian Film Festival. Uncovering the long-hidden history of these persecuted immigrants, "Potentially Dangerous" explores the continued relevance of these events in today's conversations about immigrants and immigration, justice, and national security.
"Potentially Dangerous" is a critically important film shining light on a story that was nearly lost to the ephemera of history. As an Italian American, I'm honored to help bring this film to a wide audience that will discover how the pertinent issues it raises are still applicable today," explains John Turturro, executive producer.
During World War II, the U.S government imposed severe restrictions on the freedoms of more than 600,000 Italian residents declaring them "enemy aliens" and labeling them "Potentially Dangerous." Many were placed under strict curfew, banned from their workplaces, evacuated from their homes and thousands were sent to internment camps in Montana, Texas and other locations. Despite having lived in the U.S. for decades, many of these individuals were denied legal representation and subjected to "loyalty hearings," held for the duration of the war. While Italians were the largest foreign-born group in the country at the time, most interned individuals were too afraid or ashamed to speak about their experiences until now. Although interned Italians were not charged with a crime, they were not allowed legal representation. They were subjected to "loyalty hearings" and held for the duration of the war. In the years following the war, most Italians refused to speak about what happened to them. Even 80+ years later, many chose to remain silent. Until now. For the first time on film, their stories are about to be heard, and the truth revealed.
"I'm so proud to give a voice to the people who were brave enough to share their stories with us for the first time. This story has many modern-day implications as we still grapple with issues of immigrants, immigration and justice with divisive debate and disagreement," states Zach Baliva, producer and director, "Potentially Dangerous."
Anthony and Joe Russo are among Hollywood's most acclaimed and successful directors having helmed TV sensations "Community" and "Arrested Development," as well as global blockbusters: "The Gray Man" (2022), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) and "Captain America: Civil War" (2016). The Russo Brothers will return to direct and produce both "Avengers: Doomsday" (2026) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2027) for Marvel Studios.
"This is an important and oftentimes overlooked era...our sincere thanks to the filmmakers for bringing this issue to light and preserving it for future generations," shares Joe Russo, director, co-founder, Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum Grant.
"Potentially Dangerous" now airs on select PBS stations on select dates nationwide - check local listings. The film can now also be streamed online and DVDs purchased on the official film website: http://www.potentiallydangerousfilm.com/ To celebrate Italian-American Heritage month, DVDs are being offered at a special price of $20.00 and the film can be streamed for $5.00.
Watch the trailer for "Potentially Dangerous": HERE
Official Web Site: Potentially Dangerous
