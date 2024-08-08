Groundbreaking Event Announced for Landmark at Dublin Project

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey and bring such a transformative project to our community," said Michael DeMaio of Milex Construction. "The Landmark at Dublin is poised to become a premier living destination, offering unparalleled luxury and convenience." Post this

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Location: 144 North Main Street Dublin, PA 18917

The Landmark at Dublin will feature 78 fully managed luxury apartment units, each designed with a focus on providing premium amenities and comfort. This project underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of living in the region.

Local dignitaries and members of the media are invited to join us for this milestone occasion. The event will include remarks from key stakeholders, an overview of the project's vision, and an official groundbreaking ceremony.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey and bring such a transformative project to our community," said Michael DeMaio of Milex Construction. "The Landmark at Dublin is poised to become a premier living destination, offering unparalleled luxury and convenience."

To RSVP, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/landmark-at-dublin-groundbreaking-event-tickets-965285443747

Renderings here: https://bit.ly/3Ae0EVn

About Keystone Partners Group

Since the launch of the first Keystone Partners Group Keller Williams Real Estate office in the spring of 2001, the organization has expanded to fourteen companies serving much of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. With over 1,500 agents, KPG maintains a multimillion-dollar profit-sharing history and an annual gross sales volume exceeding two billion dollars. This remarkable track record places KPG as a national industry leader in productivity, profitability, growth, and culture, making it the dynamic multi-office company of choice for real estate professionals and business leaders seeking transformational growth and opportunity.

About Suburban City Group

Suburban City Group is a fully integrated commercial real estate firm with unparalleled local market experience and unrivaled industry expertise. Offering a comprehensive boutique real estate platform with national reach, Suburban City Group provides best-in-class service that leverages successful technology and marketing/social media strategies.

About Milex Construction

Established in 1981, Milex Construction is a third-generation family-owned, full-service general contracting and construction management firm serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including pre-construction, general contracting, construction management, and design-build services. Guided by core values of integrity, customer service, experience, and value, Milex Construction boasts over 30 years of experience in retail, industrial, hospitality/restaurant, office, multi-family, and medical sectors, serving both public and private clients.

About USA Architects

USA Architects is an architecture, planning, and interior design firm serving a diversified client base since 1985. The firm builds communities—schools, offices, and public spaces—where people learn, work, and govern in harmony. USA Architects operates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

About Stonefield Engineering & Design

Stonefield Engineering & Design is a full-service professional engineering firm that provides consulting, analysis, and design services to support real estate development and planning objectives. The Stonefield team is comprised of professionals with engineering and planning expertise developed through a broad range of development and redevelopment program experiences.

Media Contact

Antonio DiCianni, Suburban City Group, 1 215-995-0191 101, [email protected]

Michael DeMaio, Milex Construction, 1 215-245-1685, [email protected], https://milexconstructionllc.com/

SOURCE Suburban City Group