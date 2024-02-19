Groundbreaking Food Allergy Treatment Research to Be Unveiled at 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

Media Advisory for Late Breaking Symposium at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned allergist Dr. Robert A. Wood, MD FAAAAI, will present detailed findings from a Phase 3 clinical trial that will have significant impact in the world of food allergy on Sunday, February 25 during a late breaking symposium during the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting, in Washington, DC.

The study, Omalizumab as Monotherapy and as Adjunct Therapy to Multi-Allergen Oral Immunotherapy in Food Allergic Children and Adults (OUtMATCH), led to Friday's approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of omalizumab injection for immunoglobulin E-mediated food allergy in certain adults and children one year or older for the reduction of allergic reactions (Type I), including reducing the risk of anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to one or more foods.

Following the presentation, members of the media will have an exclusive opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session with Dr. Wood and key stakeholders involved in the study. Please note that Dr. Wood's presentation will not be repeated during the Q&A. Media is encouraged to attend the full session.

The late breaking symposium and subsequent media opportunity are open exclusively to registered members of the media. Access will be strictly enforced, and individuals without proper press credentials will be denied entry. To register for press credentials and secure your access, please visit our Press page. For on-site registration, please proceed to the Press Room, located in the convention center, level 1, room 102A.

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time: 1:45 pm

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Level 3, Ballroom C

All abstracts for research presented at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting are published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

