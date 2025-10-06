Groundbreaking Manual Unveiled to Bridge Systems and Community Power in Public Health, Education & More

"This manual doesn't just offer a roadmap, it invites systems to move into bold, equity-centered action," said Brenda Aguilera, Director of Community Transformation Collective. Post this

"The CTC Promoter program brings me renewed joy in my work. The Promoters are the definition of giving of their whole hearts and teamwork. They are excellent reminders about what empowerment of others looks like and how providing education about resources and how to self-advocate are skills that once learned cannot be taken away from them. I have seen first hand how patients and families have benefited from having a listening ear and someone they feel comfortable to ask for support. I am so grateful when I can refer a family to one of these incredible women for support," said Michelle Lahat, Clinical Social Worker IV, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Now, with the release of the CPTS Manual and Power-Shifting Tool, institutions in public health, education, childcare, housing and other sectors can adopt this tested model to improve outcomes and advance equity. The resource includes a self-assessment tool to help institutions assess their own workplace practices, integrate community promoter roles more effectively, and advocate for inclusive, equity-driven systems change.

"This manual doesn't just offer a roadmap, it invites systems to move into bold, equity-centered action," said Brenda Aguilera, Director of Community Transformation Collective. Rooted in the belief that every person—regardless of income, language, or immigration status—deserves access to high-quality, inclusive healthcare and wellness, this initiative provides a transformative pathway for systems to work *with* community rather than *for* them.

The CTC team is available for consulting and community engagement contracts, utilizing this nationally recognized community transformation model. To learn more or request a preview of the manual, please contact Brenda Aguilera, Community Transformation Director for additional information.

Media Contact

Gabriela Torres, Momentum Solutions, 1 (323) 736-2027, [email protected], https://momentumsolutionsteam.com/

SOURCE Community Transformation Collective