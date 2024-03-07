Groundbreaking New Procedure for Azoospermic Men Involving Minimally Invasive Sperm Mapping Combined with Extended Sperm Search and Microfreeze Leads to First Pregnancy

I'm extremely proud of the fact that we have profoundly changed the way we treat azoospermic and cryptospermic men. With these incredibly groundbreaking techniques, there will be more pregnancies with dramatically less intervention. Post this

Maze first performed the ESSM technique in 2019. As of today, Maze has 30 babies born from sperm collected through ESSM, and 97 men whose sperm are stored.

"However, by combining these two procedures, we are now able to take advantage of the thoroughness of ESSM in finding sperm in the ejaculate to find sperm in needle aspirates of the testicle," Dr. Werner noted.

Maze's New GN-SEM Procedure Leads to Pregnancy

In this case, a 29-year-old male with azoospermia initially underwent the ESSM (extensive sperm search) at Maze; however, no sperm were found on ESSM alone.

Dr. Werner wanted to find sperm but wanted to avoid micro-TESE (microdissection testicular sperm extraction), an invasive and expensive procedure that involves opening the scrotum under anesthesia and removing multiple tissue samples to check if they contain sperm. According to Dr. Werner, "With micro-TESE, patients undergo a surgery with anesthesia and can experience significant postoperative discomfort, as well as risk damage to the testicle in terms of testosterone production."

So, he performed what is usually only a diagnostic procedure, called Sperm Mapping, which aspirates testicular tissue (hopefully, including sperm) methodically, using a grid. However, instead of placing these aspirates on slides, they were combined and using ESSM, the aspirates were immediately examined to look for sperm. Thus, Dr. Werner put together the Sperm Mapping to procure sperm combined with ESSM to look for them, and called the combination GN-SEM. This gives the possibility of finding and freezing usable sperm in one relatively non-invasive procedure.

In this case, the patient had 18 fine needle aspirates collected from each testicle via Sperm Mapping. Moving, and thus living, sperm were identified, and frozen. An IVF center subsequently performed two IVF cycles; the frozen sperm were then thawed and injected into the patient's partner's eggs; embryos were created, and the couple had an embryo transfer in September 2023. The patient's wife is now pregnant and due in June 2024.

"This procedure is significantly less invasive and expensive than the typical micro-TESE." Dr. Werner explained. "I am beyond excited about these results!"

According to the patient "George," "When I was diagnosed with azoospermia, I searched online for an option that was less invasive than the micro-TESE and discovered the ESSM procedure at Maze. Although disappointed after an unsuccessful ESSM, I was thrilled to hear that Maze offered another option—the GN-SEM, which combined Sperm Mapping with ESSM. This procedure was still much less invasive than the micro-TESE so we decided to give it a try. Dr. Werner explained the procedure in very clear terms, which made the experience less stressful. We are so grateful to the Maze team and are eagerly awaiting the birth of our baby in June!"

"I'm extremely proud of the fact that we have profoundly changed the way we treat azoospermic and cryptospermic men. With these incredibly groundbreaking techniques, there will be more pregnancies with dramatically less intervention. We are having men come in from all areas of the world for these procedures, many sent by their doctors! The impact ESSM and, when needed GN-SEM, will have on these couples trying to conceive will continue to be even more far reaching and life-changing," said Dr. Werner.

Michael A. Werner, MD, a board-certified, fellowship trained urologist and microsurgeon, is the founder and Medical Director of Maze Sexual & Reproductive Health.

