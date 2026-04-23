Groundbreaking New Research Reveals Americans' Beliefs On Miracles, Prayer

"Americans aren't just curious about the supernatural — they're experiencing it. These numbers should spark a national conversation about what so many of our neighbors are witnessing firsthand." - Billy Hallowell, host of Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons. Post this

48% of Americans say they have received a miraculous answer to prayer. 35% have witnessed or experienced a divine healing.

The findings are nothing short of extraordinary. Nearly half of all Americans — 48% — say they have personally prayed for something that was answered in a miraculous way. One in three Americans (35%) report having witnessed or experienced a divine healing. These are not fringe beliefs held by a small minority—they represent the lived spiritual experiences of hundreds of millions of people across every walk of American life.

"This research confirms what so many people have suspected but rarely seen documented at this scale," said Billy Hallowell, host of Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons. "Americans aren't just curious about the supernatural — they're experiencing it. These numbers should spark a national conversation about what so many of our neighbors are witnessing firsthand."

By the Numbers: What Americans Are Experiencing

The data, broken down by religious affiliation and faith participation level, reveals striking differences—but also a remarkable through-line of openness to the miraculous across virtually every group studied.

Prayer answered miraculously — by religious affiliation:

Evangelical Protestants: 75% — the most likely of any group to report a miraculous answer to prayer.

Historically Black Protestants: 65% — reflecting a rich tradition of deep prayer life and supernatural expectation.

Catholics: 57% — a majority affirming personal experience with miraculous prayer.

Mainline Protestants: 51% — more than half reporting a miraculous answer.

Other Religions: 49% — nearly half of non-Christian-tradition respondents affirm the same experience.

No Religious Affiliation: 15% — even among the non-religious, a significant minority report the experience.

Faith participation proves to be the single greatest predictor of miraculous experience. Among Practicing Christians—those most actively engaged in their faith — 90% say they have prayed for something answered in a miraculous way, and 69% have witnessed or experienced a divine healing. These figures hold consistently across all Christian traditions—a powerful testament to the relationship between an active faith life and supernatural experience.

About Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons

Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons is a compelling new documentary series that explores the evidence for supernatural phenomena through rigorous investigation, compelling personal testimony, and theological exploration. Hosted by veteran journalist and author Billy Hallowell, the series tackles the questions millions of Americans are already asking—and as this new research makes clear, answers many of them may have already found in their own lives.

The series arrives at a uniquely powerful cultural moment. With nearly half of the country reporting personal miraculous experiences and 90% of Practicing Christians affirming answered prayer, the appetite for serious, substantive engagement with the supernatural has never been greater. Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons meets that hunger head-on.

About the American Bible Society

The American Bible Society has been engaging people with the life-changing message of God's Word since 1816. Through research, translation, publishing, and outreach, ABS continues to illuminate the impact of faith on everyday American life. This research is part of ABS's ongoing State of the Bible study, one of the most comprehensive annual surveys of American faith and Scripture engagement.

About CBN News

CBN News is the news division of the Christian Broadcasting Network, delivering trusted, faith-informed journalism to millions of viewers and readers worldwide. CBN News covers the intersection of faith, culture, and current events with integrity and depth.

Interview Availability

Billy Hallowell, host of Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons, is available for media interviews. Hallowell is a veteran journalist, author, and faith commentator who has covered supernatural and spiritual topics for more than a decade. He is available for:

Television and radio appearances

Podcast interviews

Print and digital media interviews

Speaking engagements

To request an interview with Billy Hallowell or for additional information about the research, please contact: Michael Conrad at [email protected] or (214) 616-0320.

Media Contact

Michael Conrad, 130 Agency, 1 2146160320, [email protected], 130 Agency

SOURCE American Bible Society