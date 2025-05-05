Groundbreaking New Research Reveals Second Step Human Skills Programs Significantly Boost Key Student Outcomes

"These results affirm the significant impact of Second Step programs on school climate and student outcomes," said Andrea Lovanhill, CEO of Committee for Children. Post this

The WestEd findings elevate the K-8 digital programs to evidence-based status, underscoring Second Step's impact as the go-to provider to improve the most important student outcomes. Second Step offers comprehensive PreK-12 curricula that equip children with human skills like emotion regulation, problem-solving, growth mindset, confidence, and resilience. These skills are integrated into daily classroom activities, providing students with the building blocks needed for academic achievement, digital well-being, and conflict management.

The new studies reviewed Second Step implementation across schools in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and merged the data with school-level demographics from the National Center for Educational Statistics. For each of the studies, school-level reading achievement data and student-level survey data focused on school climate, skills for learning, and well-being. To learn more about these studies, go to [email protected].

About Second Step: For four decades, Second Step has been providing educators with valuable tools to enhance the classroom experience, providing human skills curricula for Early Learning through Grade 12 and are used in 46,000 K-12 schools across all 50 states, reaching over 20 million children worldwide annually. Second Step also provides human skills curriculum for Bullying Prevention (K-5), Child Protection (PreK-5), Out-of-School Time (K-5), and programs for educators. Visit SecondStep.org to learn more.

About Committee for Children: Committee for Children is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1979 dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of children through innovative research-based programs. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.

About WestEd: WestEd is a nonpartisan research, development, and service agency dedicated to promoting excellence, improving learning, and increasing opportunities for children, youth, and adults. Visit wested.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Wendy Belleville, Committee for Children, 1 (206) 438-6492, [email protected], https://www.secondstep.org; https://www.cfchildren.org/

SOURCE Committee for Children